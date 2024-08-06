Matches (21)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (8)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)

Phoenix vs N S-Chargers, 19th Match at Birmingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match (N), Birmingham, August 06, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Birmingham Phoenix (Men) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Men)
Northern Superchargers (Men) FlagNorthern Superchargers (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 02:58
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BM Duckett
8 M • 249 Runs • 31.13 Avg • 149.1 SR
JL Smith
6 M • 178 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 157.52 SR
HC Brook
9 M • 273 Runs • 39 Avg • 173.88 SR
AJ Hose
10 M • 181 Runs • 20.11 Avg • 139.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AF Milne
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.74 Econ • 14.58 SR
BAC Howell
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7 Econ • 15 SR
AU Rashid
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 16.25 SR
RJW Topley
7 M • 9 Wkts • 9.51 Econ • 14.44 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
BP-M
NSC-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Moeen Ali (c)
Batting Allrounder
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Aneurin Donald 
Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
James Fuller 
Allrounder
Tom Helm 
Bowler
Benny Howell 
Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Dan Mousley 
Batting Allrounder
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Rishi Patel 
Middle order Batter
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tim Southee 
Bowler
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2024
Match days06 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M43160.816
SB-M43160.792
NSC-M43160.128
TR-M42240.475
WF-M42240.358
BP-M4224-0.857
LS-M4132-0.409
MO-M4040-1.464
Full Table