Test newbie Jordan Cox shows minerals to take Oval Invincibles top

In tough conditions, Cox - with the help of Sam Curran - marshalled the chase against top-spot rivals Southern Brave

Oval Invincibles 120 for 4 (Cox 46*, Curran 35, Jordan 1-14) beat Southern Brave 118 for 8 (Vince 52, Tom Curran 4-24) by six wickets

Oval Invincibles claimed the most significant scalp of their title defence so far with a six-wicket over Southern Brave in their top-of-the-table clash at The Kia Oval.

Tom Curran claimed four wickets, his younger brother Sam chipping in with two, to restrict Brave to 118 for eight before a curious chase that saw Dawid Malan face 10 consecutive dot balls and Chris Jordan not concede a run from his first 11 deliveries.

James Vince was the only Brave batter who came to grips with the home attack, scoring 52 from 39 balls, as Invincibles moved a step closer to booking their place in the knockout stages.

Skipper Sam Curran has been central to a run of five wins in six games, and while he would claim a third successive Meerkat Match Hero award again tonight, it was his older brother Tom who took the limelight with the ball taking 4 for 24 in front of a crowd of 23,948. The visitors slipped to 31 for four as wicket fell too regularly around Vince.

Sam Curran was unfurling his airplane celebration early when he bowled Alex Davies before Tom found a regulation edge from Andre Fletcher through to Sam Billings. Will Jacks bowled Leus du Plooy and Laurie Evans top-edged Adam Zampa to leave Brave immediately behind the game. Captain Vince set about hauling his side back into the contest, sharing a 58-run stand with Kieron Pollard, who edged Sam Curran to give Billings his third catch after managing 18 from 15 balls.

Tom Curran was on a hat-trick from the final ball of the innings, removing Jofra Archer and Akeal Hossein from successive balls, before Craig Overton just about avoided the field and saw the ball run away to the rope.

Jacks thumped the first ball of the reply for six, only to get a leading edge to Overton two balls later, before the chase lost all momentum. Malan did manage a heaved six before he simply could not locate the ball, eventually being well held by Archer at mid-on to depart for 14 from 31 balls.

But the in-form Sam Curran joined Cox and immediately set about putting the game to bed, the pair taking 23 from four Hosein deliveries to settle any nerves. Hosein did get Sam Curran, but not before he added 35 from 18 balls, as Cox finished unbeaten on 46 from 29 balls.

Meerkat Match Hero, Sam Curran, said: "Huge win. The two form teams at the moment and a top of the table clash. We knew we had to win this to give us the best chance of going straight through to Lord's (and reach the final).

"We have complemented each other really well with the ball this season. Towards the end we just had a swing and hope and it worked out.