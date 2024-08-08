Matches (18)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (2)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (7)
WI vs SA (1)
SL vs IND (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Invincibles vs Brave, 22nd Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

22nd Match (N), The Oval, August 08, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)
Southern Brave (Men) FlagSouthern Brave (Men)
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WG Jacks
10 M • 209 Runs • 20.9 Avg • 141.21 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 195 Runs • 24.38 Avg • 147.72 SR
JM Vince
9 M • 376 Runs • 62.67 Avg • 151.61 SR
JL du Plooy
10 M • 112 Runs • 16 Avg • 109.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 8.88 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 12.14 SR
TS Mills
10 M • 22 Wkts • 7.99 Econ • 8.63 SR
CJ Jordan
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 9.75 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
SQUAD
OI-M
SB-M
PLAYER
ROLE
Sam Billings (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Marchant de Lange 
Bowler
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Tom Lammonby 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Match days08 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News

Phoenix romp to crushing victory in just 39 balls

Superchargers bowled out for 83 - the second-lowest total in the Men's Hundred

Sam Curran holds his nerve as Invincibles win last-ball thriller

Allrounder top scores then concedes just three runs from final five balls as Invincibles go top of table

'All three formats would be awesome' - Jordan Cox in dreamland after maiden Test call-up

A surprise inclusion for this month's three-match series with Sri Lanka, Cox could be an all-format international by the end of the summer

James Vince stars again to take Southern Brave clear at the top

Captain bats through another innings unbeaten before Mills and Briggs extinguish Fire

Flintoff: Top Gear crash 'something I'll have to deal with for rest of my life'

Former England allrounder discusses impact of physical and mental injuries sustained in 2022 for new TV documentary

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
SB-M54181.055
OI-M54180.705
BP-M53260.193
NSC-M5326-0.917
TR-M42240.475
WF-M5234-0.159
LS-M4132-0.409
MO-M5050-1.216
Full Table