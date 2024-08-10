Matches (17)
Brave vs Rockets, 24th Match at Southampton, Men's Hundred, Aug 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match, Southampton, August 10, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Brave
L
W
W
W
L
Rockets
W
W
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SB-M10 M • 428 Runs • 61.14 Avg • 149.12 SR
SB-M5 M • 110 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 154.92 SR
TR-M8 M • 220 Runs • 31.43 Avg • 156.02 SR
TR-M10 M • 195 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 133.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SB-M10 M • 19 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 9.73 SR
SB-M10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 10.05 SR
TR-M9 M • 10 Wkts • 10.4 Econ • 15 SR
TR-M5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 11.87 SR
SQUAD
SB-M
TR-M
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
Match details
|The Rose Bowl, Southampton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|10 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
