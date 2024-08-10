Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
One-Day Cup (8)
Canada T20 (2)

Brave vs Rockets, 24th Match at Southampton, Men's Hundred, Aug 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match, Southampton, August 10, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
PrevNext
Southern Brave (Men) FlagSouthern Brave (Men)
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SB-M Win & Bat
TR-M Win & Bat
SB-M Win & Bowl
TR-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:48
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Vince
10 M • 428 Runs • 61.14 Avg • 149.12 SR
KA Pollard
5 M • 110 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 154.92 SR
JE Root
8 M • 220 Runs • 31.43 Avg • 156.02 SR
AD Hales
10 M • 195 Runs • 19.5 Avg • 133.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Mills
10 M • 19 Wkts • 8.66 Econ • 9.73 SR
CJ Jordan
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.42 Econ • 10.05 SR
SJ Cook
9 M • 10 Wkts • 10.4 Econ • 15 SR
Imad Wasim
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 11.87 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
SB-M
TR-M
PLAYER
ROLE
James Vince (c)
Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Danny Briggs 
Bowler
James Coles 
Allrounder
Alex Davies 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Andre Fletcher 
Top order Batter
George Garton 
Bowling Allrounder
Akeal Hosein 
Bowler
Daniel Hughes 
Opening Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Craig Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Joe Weatherley 
Batter
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2024
Match days10 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition News

Test newbie Jordan Cox shows minerals to take Oval Invincibles top

In tough conditions, Cox - with the help of Sam Curran - marshalled the chase against top-spot rivals Southern Brave

Test newbie Jordan Cox shows minerals to take Oval Invincibles top

Rashid Khan four-for, Alex Hales 68 put Trent Rockets back on track

Rockets recover from back-to-back defeats with clinical 22-run win over London Spirit

Rashid Khan four-for, Alex Hales 68 put Trent Rockets back on track

Phoenix romp to crushing victory in just 39 balls

Superchargers bowled out for 83 - the second-lowest total in the Men's Hundred

Phoenix romp to crushing victory in just 39 balls

Sam Curran holds his nerve as Invincibles win last-ball thriller

Allrounder top scores then concedes just three runs from final five balls as Invincibles go top of table

Sam Curran holds his nerve as Invincibles win last-ball thriller

'All three formats would be awesome' - Jordan Cox in dreamland after maiden Test call-up

A surprise inclusion for this month's three-match series with Sri Lanka, Cox could be an all-format international by the end of the summer

'All three formats would be awesome' - Jordan Cox in dreamland after maiden Test call-up
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M651100.778
SB-M64280.679
NSC-M6327-0.917
TR-M53260.600
BP-M53260.193
WF-M6235-0.159
LS-M5142-0.550
MO-M5050-1.216
Full Table