MacDonald-Gay hands Invincibles first victory of campaign

Oval Invincibles 128 for 7 (Capsey 50, van Niekerk 42) beat Manchester Originals 123 for 9 (Dottin 42, Macdonald-Gay 4-16) by five runs

Ryana MacDonald-Gay gave Oval Invincibles, the two-time defending champions, their first win of the season, taking 4 for 16 to close out a tense five-run win over Manchester Originals on a balmy afternoon in South London.

Originals needed 16 to win off 14 balls after Deandra Dottin hit the third six of her innings at The Kia Oval, taking her to 41 off 19. But she played out four consecutive dot balls to give Invincibles a cushion heading into the final 10.

MacDonald-Gay, the 19-year-old seamer, backed her slower balls at the death and, after gathering Alice Capsey 's throw to run Fi Morris out, she had Dottin caught at short third and Kathryn Bryce mistiming to midwicket. That left 13 required off the final set of five balls, and Eva Gray closed out Invincibles' win.

The result was set up by Capsey and Dane van Niekerk , whose third-wicket partnership of 61 in 37 balls enabled Invincibles to post 128 for 7 - a much-improved showing on the 80 all out they managed in the first completed innings of their title defence in a three-wicket defeat to Welsh Fire on Sunday night.

But it was MacDonald-Gay who clinched the points. She was an ever-present for Invincibles last season but was used sparingly with the ball in the latter half of the tournament and did not bowl in their last three games, including the final. This was the first time in her Hundred career she had bowled all of her permitted 20 deliveries.

She struck with her third ball, hitting Laura Wolvaardt on the pad and having her lbw on review for 27, just as she was starting to move through the gears, and in her second set of five she had Ami Campbell caught at point, skying a slower ball to Marizanne Kapp.

Dottin thumped her down the ground for four in her third set, but her last cost only three runs as she backed her variations to finish with the fourth-best bowling figures of the competition so far.

"She's been brilliant for us at South East Stars, coming in at the back end and bowling her slower balls," Capsey said of her team-mate. "She bowls them brilliantly and that's one of her strengths and one of the reasons she's so valued in our team. Whenever she comes on, she impacts the game.

"She was bowling at Deandra Dottin, one of the world's best players. That shows her character, and what a great bowler she is. She really held her nerve and backed her strengths. That's all you can ask for from a bowler. She kept us in the game."

Invincibles started slowly with the bat, with Mahika Gaur striking early. Gaur, the towering teenage left-arm seamer, bowled 15 of the first 20 balls and had Lauren Winfield-Hill lbw, with figures of 1 for 7 from her first three sets.

Sophie Ecclestone had delayed her own entry before striking in her first set, having Suzie Bates stumped, and Capsey struggled for timing early on. She was dropped on 28 by Morris, then given out lbw one ball later only to successfully review the on-field decision.

She largely played second fiddle to van Niekerk but powered Ecclestone back over her head for a straight six, and was stumped immediately after reaching a 40-ball half-century, her first in a competitive game since the end of May.

Van Niekerk scored quickly against Originals' spinners, who were held back until the end of the innings, crashing a six and a four off successive balls from Amanda-Jade Wellington as Invincibles eyed a late surge towards 140.