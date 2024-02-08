Jewell's gem leads Tasmania to bonus-point win

It keeps them in with a slim chance of reaching the final although a lot needs to go their way

Tasmania 153 for 5 (Jewell 61) beat Queensland 150 (Carlisle 3-39) by five wickets

A bonus-point defeat of Queensland at the Gabba kept Tasmania's slim hopes of a One-Day Cup final appearance alive entering the final round.

They bowled Queensland out for 150 and chased down the total in just 27 overs with five wickets in hand.

Tasmanian opener Caleb Jewell (61 off 68 balls) batted with a rare freedom in otherwise tricky conditions. Jewell's knock ensured there were few nervous moments for the visitors, who were 63 for 3 before he hit top gear to get his side within striking distance.

Mac Wright hit two sixes in his confident cameo, and Beau Webster was unbeaten on 20 off 17 deliveries.

Earlier Iain Carlisle was the pick of Tasmania's bowlers, but it was Webster's double-strike to dismiss set pair Matthew Renshaw and Max Bryant that started the rot.

Fresh off a Shield century against Tasmania this week, Jack Clayton set himself for another rescue mission. But when he was bowled by Tom Rogers it triggered a lower-order collapse, Queensland's last five wickets falling for just 10 runs.