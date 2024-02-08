Matches (7)
18th Match (D/N), Brisbane, February 08, 2024, The Marsh Cup
Queensland FlagQueensland
150
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(27/50 ov, T:151) 153/5

Tasmania won by 5 wickets (with 138 balls remaining)

Jewell's gem leads Tasmania to bonus-point win

It keeps them in with a slim chance of reaching the final although a lot needs to go their way

AAP
08-Feb-2024 • 57 mins ago
Caleb Jewell's half-century led Tasmania's chase  •  Getty Images

Tasmania 153 for 5 (Jewell 61) beat Queensland 150 (Carlisle 3-39) by five wickets
A bonus-point defeat of Queensland at the Gabba kept Tasmania's slim hopes of a One-Day Cup final appearance alive entering the final round.
They bowled Queensland out for 150 and chased down the total in just 27 overs with five wickets in hand.
Tasmanian opener Caleb Jewell (61 off 68 balls) batted with a rare freedom in otherwise tricky conditions. Jewell's knock ensured there were few nervous moments for the visitors, who were 63 for 3 before he hit top gear to get his side within striking distance.
Mac Wright hit two sixes in his confident cameo, and Beau Webster was unbeaten on 20 off 17 deliveries.
Earlier Iain Carlisle was the pick of Tasmania's bowlers, but it was Webster's double-strike to dismiss set pair Matthew Renshaw and Max Bryant that started the rot.
Fresh off a Shield century against Tasmania this week, Jack Clayton set himself for another rescue mission. But when he was bowled by Tom Rogers it triggered a lower-order collapse, Queensland's last five wickets falling for just 10 runs.
The result left Queensland in second-last position ahead of the final round, while Tasmania - providing other results go their way - can jump from fourth into the grand final with a bonus-point defeat of third-placed Western Australia next week.
Tasmania Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
CP Jewell
caught6168
J Weatherald
bowled56
CA Wakim
caught1815
JC Silk
caught312
M Wright
lbw3645
BJ Webster
not out2017
MJ Owen
not out41
Extras(nb 2, w 4)
Total153(5 wkts; 27 ovs)
The Marsh Cup
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
VIC6510210.303
NSW6420180.332
WA6420170.442
TAS633013-0.045
QLD61407-0.738
SOA60501-0.560
Full Table
