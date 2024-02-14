Short century guides WA into fifth consecutive final
D'Arcy Short made 127 while Ashton Agar and debutant Bryce Jackson took three wickets in a 52-run over Tasmania to keep WA's three-peat hopes alive
Western Australia320 for 4 (Short 127, Bancroft 64) beat Tasmania 268 (Wakim 68, Silk 61, Agar 3-54, Jackson 3-67) by 52 runs
A D'Arcy Short century has helped Western Australia reach a fifth consecutive Marsh Cup final after beating an injury-depleted Tasmania with more than 13 overs to spare, to keep the dream of a three-peat alive.
Chasing 321 on Wednesday in Hobart, Tasmania lost Mac Wright to a knee injury and Mitch Owen to a side injury with neither able to bat after they were hurt in the field. Tasmania's faint hopes of reaching the final rapidly disappeared as they were bowled out for 268, having lost only eight wickets in 36.2 overs.
New South Wales will now host WA in the February 25 final, with a Sydney venue yet to be determined. WA are the two-time defending champions and have played in six of the last seven finals, finishing third in the other season.
Opener Short top-scored with 127 from 121 balls, with 15 fours and a six. It was his fourth List A century and his first since 2019 having averaged just 17 this season. Cameron Bancroft scored 64 in a 147-run stand for the second wicket with Short that set up WA's formidable innings.
Sam Whiteman also contributed 49, while Hilton Cartwright (23no) and Nick Hobson (29no) scored at better than a run a ball at the end of the innings.
Billy Stanlake (2-54 from 10 overs) was the only Tasmanian bowler to take multiple wickets. Charlie Wakim gave some respite from the WA batting onslaught when he took an outstanding one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Whiteman. The shot off Stanlake appeared certain to be a six, but Wakim brilliantly snared it on the boundary rope.
Wakim top-scored in the chase with 68 from 53 balls, including six fours and a six, as Tasmania's top five batters all made starts. Jordan Silk also made 61, but no-one in the top order could score the century Tasmania needed to overhaul WA's imposing total.
WA debutant Bryce Jackson took 3 for 67 from nine overs and Ashton Agar's 10 overs yielded 3 for 57.