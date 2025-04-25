Matches (5)
Ireland A vs Sri Lanka A, Final at Abu Dhabi, UAE A-Team Tri, Apr 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Abu Dhabi, April 25, 2025, UAE A-Team Tri Series (OD)
What will be the toss result?
IRE-A Win & Bat
SL-A Win & Bat
IRE-A Win & Bowl
SL-A Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ireland A
W
L
L
L
W
Sri Lanka A
L
W
W
W
W
Match centre
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|25 April 2025 - day (50-over match)