Matches (7)
AUS v WI (1)
WTC (1)
CWC League 2 (1)
BDESH-W in NZ (1)
Shield (3)
RESULT
Final, Ahmedabad, December 02, 2022, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Maharashtra FlagMaharashtra
248/9
Saurashtra FlagSaurashtra
(46.3/50 ov, T:249) 249/5

Saurashtra won by 5 wickets (with 21 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
133* (136)
sheldon-jackson
Player Of The Series
660 runs
ruturaj-gaikwad
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Statistics
Overs
Table
News
Report

Jackson and Jani play starring roles as Saurashtra win Vijay Hazare Trophy

Maharashtra fall short despite Gaikwad's century as Unadkat's team wins the title for the second time

S Sudarshanan
5 hrs ago
Sheldon Jackson steers one towards third man, Delhi v Saurashtra, Elite, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018, Delhi, September 20, 2018

Sheldon Jackson struck an unbeaten 133 to lead Saurashtra to the title  •  PTI

Saurashtra 249 for 5 (Jackson 133*, Desai 50, Jani 30*, Ostwal 2-20, Choudhary 2-38) beat Maharashtra 248 for 9 (Gaikwad 108, Kazi 37, Shaikh 31*, Jani 3-43) by five wickets
It was a memorable day for Sheldon Jackson, who struck a fine 133 not out to lead Saurashtra past Maharashtra's 248 to their second Vijay Hazare Trophy title in the final in Ahmedabad. Chirag Jani was the other star for Saurashtra as he first picked up a hat-trick en route returns of 3 for 43 and then hit a calm 25-ball 30 to be by Jackson's side when they reached the finish line.
That was after Ruturaj Gaikwad hit his fourth century in five matches in the tournament to help Maharashtra post 248 for 9. After a slow start, the Maharashtra captain finished with 108 off 131 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes.
Chasing 249, Harvik Desai and Jackson began cautiously, with Mukesh Choudhary and Manoj Ingale starting with maiden overs. Jackson, who didn't have a particularly prolific run leading up to the final, was on 3 off 18 balls before an aerial chip past wide mid-off got him his first four. He then feasted on Rajvardhan Hangargekar's short and wide deliveries, hitting him for three fours through the arc between backward point and covers across his first two overs.
Satyajeet Bachhav's third over truly got the best out of Jackson, who charged down to hit the left-arm spinner straight over his head for two sixes before a misfield at sweeper cover got him another boundary. He brought up his half-century off 66 balls and Desai followed him by getting there in 61 balls.
Saurashtra were in command at 125 without loss when Choudhary struck twice in three balls to dismiss Desai and Jay Gohil and turn the game. Vicky Ostwal got into the act after that as he kept the batters quiet and finished with 2 for 20 in his ten overs.
But with Jackson getting to a 116-ball century and stitching a 36-ball 42 run partnership for the fourth wicket with Vasavada, Saurashtra managed to keep their noses in front.
Ostwal sent back Vasavada for his second wicket, and Bachhav got rid of Prerak Mankad immediately after, and when Jani joined Jackson in the middle, Saurashtra were still 57 adrift. But the pair put the pressure back on Maharashtra and knocked off the runs needed with 21 balls to spare. Fittingly, it was Jackson who hit a six and a four to finish the job.
In nippy conditions in the morning, Jaydev Unadkat and Kushang Patel kept the Maharashtra openers quiet - Gaikwad and Pavan Shah couldn't find the boundaries but also found strike-rotation difficult. It led to Pavan attempting a risky single after flicking Unadkat to midwicket to be run-out courtesy a direct hit from Jani.
The battle of the morning was between Unadkat and Gaikwad, both experienced players fighting inch for inch with neither giving any. After a four-over spell, Unadkat changed ends and thought he had Gaikwad caught behind, but the umpire was unmoved. He gave away just one run in the two overs after changing ends and after his first two spells, his figures read 6-1-5-0. That also involved a mean bouncer that hit Bachhav on the helmet.
Gaikwad, meanwhile, struggled to get going as Maharashtra crawled to 18 for 1 at the ten-over mark. He was on 10 off 45 balls before he hit is first four - a sweep over backward square-leg off Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. A couple of overs later, he pulled fast bowler Kushang over square leg.
After a 66-run second-wicket partnership, Gaikwad combined to add 94 for the fourth wicket with Azim Kazi. It was a phase of play that saw Maharashtra increase their rate of scoring significantly. Gaikwad, who brought up his half-century in 96 balls - his slowest this season - took only 29 balls for his next fifty runs, getting to his century in 125 balls.
He took on Jadeja in the process, hitting the left-arm spinner on the off side repeatedly. He scored his third century a row with back-to-back sixes off Jani before a run-out brought a tame end to his knock. Maharashtra couldn't accelerate much after that, and Jani's hat-trick - Saurabh Nawale, Hangargekar and Ostwal his victims - in the penultimate over made them stop well short of a par score.
The win enhanced Unadkat's credentials as captain; he had led Saurashtra to their first Ranji Trophy title in 2019-2020. He also finished at the top of the wicket-taking charts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 19 strikes to his name.
Sheldon JacksonChirag JaniRuturaj GaikwadSaurashtra (and Kathiawar)MaharashtraIndiaMaharashtra vs SaurashtraVijay Hazare Trophy

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Hindi
Saurashtra Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HM Desaicaught5067
SP Jacksonnot out133136
Jay Gohilcaught02
SB Vyascaught1219
AV Vasavadacaught1524
PN Mankadbowled16
CS Janinot out3025
Extras(lb 2, w 6)
Total249(5 wkts; 46.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
SAU7520201.737
UP7520200.604
HYD7520200.513
CHR752020-0.031
TPURA7340120.528
GUJ7340120.162
HP725080.231
MNPR70700-4.017
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
ASSAM7610241.360
KNTKA7610241.711
JHK7520201.064
RAJ7430160.952
DELHI7340120.358
VIDAR7340120.455
MEGHA71604-2.669
SIKM70700-3.407
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
TN7500243.106
KER7410201.809
AP7420181.066
HRYNA7320161.241
CGARH7330140.362
GOA7230120.235
BIHAR70504-2.550
ARPR70504-6.159
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
PNJB6600241.759
J + K6510200.474
MP6420162.352
BRODA633012-0.396
UKHND62408-0.186
ODISA61504-0.537
NAGA60600-3.312
Elite, Group E
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
MAHA6600241.498
MUM6420161.388
BENG6420161.058
RLYS6330120.786
SVCS62408-0.249
PONDI62408-0.702
MIZOR60600-4.021
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your California Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2022 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved