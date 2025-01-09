Matches (6)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (2)
SA20 (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
Super Smash (1)
RESULT
Preliminary quarter final, Vadodara, January 09, 2025, Vijay Hazare Trophy
PrevNext
Rajasthan FlagRajasthan
267
Tamil Nadu FlagTamil Nadu
(47.1/50 ov, T:268) 248

Rajasthan won by 19 runs

Player Of The Match
111 (125)
abhijeet-tomar
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Table
News
Fan Ratings
Report

Varun's five-for in vain as Tomar's ton takes Rajasthan into quarterfinals

Rajasthan beat Tamil Nadu by 19 runs in the pre-quarterfinal in Vadodara

ESPNcricinfo staff
09-Jan-2025 • 23 mins ago
Varun Chakravarthy celebrates the wicket of Towhid Hridoy, India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, Gwalior, October 6, 2024

Will Varun Chakravarthy's 18 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy help him make it to India's ODI squad?  •  BCCI

Rajasthan 267 (Tomar 111, Lomror 60, Varun 5-52) beat Tamil Nadu 248 (Jagadeesan 65, Vijay Shankar 49, Shekhawat 3-60) by 19 runs
Spinner Varun Chakravarthy strengthened his case for selection in India's ODI squad by taking his second five-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but his performance could not prevent Rajasthan from eliminating Tamil Nadu in the pre-quarterfinal stage of the tournament.
While Varun finished as the top wicket-taker with 18 scalps in six matches, the knockout game's defining performance came from Rajasthan opener Abhijeet Tomar, whose 111 in the first innings set the foundation for a 19-run victory. They will play Vidarbha in the quarterfinal on January 12.
Rajasthan were on course for 300-plus after losing the toss, cruising at 182 for 1 in the 32nd over when Varun took three wickets in three overs to trigger a slide. He first bowled Mahipal Lomror for 60 with a wrong'un that drifted in, pitched and squared the left-hander to hit the top of off stump.
Having broken the 160-run stand between Tomar and Lomror, Varun then bowled Deepak Hooda with a carrom ball as he attempted a mow towards the leg side. His third wicket was the centurion Tomar, holing out to long-on for 111 off 125 balls. He picked up two more wickets to finish with 5 for 52 in nine overs.
Rajasthan lost nine wickets for 83 and were all out for 267 in 47.3 overs. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and seamer Sandeep Warrier picked up two wickets each.
Tamil Nadu responded with a rapid opening partnership of 60 in 6.5 overs before Khaleel Ahmed bowled the slower opener Tushar Raheja for 11 of 20 balls. N Jagadeesan raced to a half-century, hitting Aman Shekhawat for six fours in an over that included five wides to cost Rajasthan 29 runs. His dismissal for 65 off 52 balls, however, caused panic in Tamil Nadu's chase.
B Indrajith and Vijay Shankar kept the innings going and at the start of the 36th over, Tamil Nadu needed 83 runs with five wickets in hand. The run-out of S Mohammed Ali for a run-a-ball 34, however, swung the game Rajasthan's way.
Shekhawat, the fast bowler who had Indrajith caught behind, bowled Vijay Shankar for 49, and sealed the game by dismissing Varun for 18 in a close finish. He finished with 3 for 60 as Rajasthan, runners-up of the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy, entered the final eight by bowling Tamil Nadu out for 248 in 47.1 overs.
Varun ChakravarthyAbhijeet TomarIndiaRajasthan vs Tamil NaduVijay Hazare Trophy

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Tamil Nadu Innings
Player NameRB
Tushar Raheja
bowled1120
N Jagadeesan
caught6552
BV Kumar
lbw01
B Indrajith
caught3755
V Shankar
bowled4969
S Mohamed Ali
run out3434
R Sanjay Yadav
caught28
R Sai Kishore
lbw1317
CV Varun
caught1822
S Sandeep Warrier
run out23
H Trilok Nag
not out42
Extras(lb 3, w 10)
Total248(10 wkts; 47.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
GUJ7700282.582
HRYNA7610240.728
JHK7430160.423
UKHND7340120.846
GOA734012-0.676
ASSAM734012-0.816
ODSA725080.170
MNPR70700-2.952
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAHA7610241.736
RAJ7520200.349
RLYS7520200.856
HP7430160.649
AP7430161.115
SVCS72508-0.510
SIKM72508-1.395
MEGHA70700-2.474
Group C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KNTKA7610241.393
PNJB7610242.401
MUM7520202.114
HYD7430160.516
PONDI734012-0.880
SAU7340120.570
NAGA71604-0.690
ARP70700-6.246
Group D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIDAR6600241.996
TN6410182.443
UP6320140.338
CGR623010-1.122
CHD6230100.415
J + K61406-0.560
MIZO60502-4.298
Group E
TeamMWLDPTNRR
BRODA6510200.851
BENG6410180.539
MP6320140.583
DELHI6330120.371
KER6230100.652
TPURA61406-1.894
BIHAR61504-1.261
Full Table