Will Jaiswal be picked for ODIs? Does Jadeja still make the cut?

They formed a successful partnership in the 2023 ODI World Cup once Gill recovered from dengue and displaced Ishan Kishan at the top, but both were rested from India's subsequent ODIs in South Africa in December that year. Gill then lost his place to Jaiswal in the T20I squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, and made scores of 16, 35 and 6 in the 2-0 defeat in the ODI series in Sri Lanka last August. While he scored a Test century against Bangladesh in the home series in September, he failed to convert starts in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he was dropped for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.