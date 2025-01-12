Matches (13)
RESULT
2nd quarter final, Vadodara, January 12, 2025, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Rajasthan FlagRajasthan
291/8
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
(43.3/50 ov, T:292) 292/1

Vidarbha won by 9 wickets (with 39 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
118* (131) & 3 catches
dhruv-shorey
Report

Nair, Shorey unbeaten centuries power Vidarbha into Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals

The two made short work of the 292-run chase against Rajasthan in Vadodara

ESPNcricinfo staff
12-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Karun Nair was in excellent form against Mangalore Dragons, Mysuru Warriors vs Mangalore Dragons, Maharaja T20 Trophy, Bengaluru, August 19, 2024

Karun Nair scored his fourth consecutive century (File photo)  •  Maharaja T20

Vidarbha 292 for 1 (Nair 122*, Shorey 118*) beat Rajasthan 291 for 8 (Kartik 62, Garhwal 59, Thakur 4-39) by nine wickets
Unbeaten centuries from Karun Nair and Dhruv Shorey saw Vidarbha chase down their target of 292 in style against Rajasthan and march to the semi-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Vidarbha captain Nair notched up his fourth consecutive century and his fifth in the season and finished with an unbeaten 122. He tops the run charts this year with a whopping 664 runs, which is also his average as he has only been dismissed once in six innings.
Nair and Shorey shared an unbroken 200-run stand for the second wicket as Vidarbha gunned down their target in 43.3 overs. Shorey first shared a 92-run opening stand with Yash Rathod before Nair joined him at the crease.
The two then made short work of the chase, with Shorey hitting ten fours and three sixes to finish on 118* off 131 deliveries. Nair was more aggressive in his approach, taking just 82 balls for his 122, with 13 fours and five sixes.
After being put in to bat, Rajasthan started slow and had only managed 15 runs when opener Abhijeet Tomar fell to Nachiket Bhute in the seventh over. One over later, his opening partner Manav Suthar was sent packing by Yash Thakur.
Mahipal Lomror and Deepak Hooda then stitched a 71-run stand before the two fell in the space of four overs. Shubham Garhwal and Kartik Sharma then added 82 runs for the fifth wicket before Thakur struck again, removing Garhwal for 59. Kartik then shared a 50-run stand with wicketkeeper Samarpit Joshi but the two fell in consecutive overs, with Rajasthan's score still under 250. Deepak Chahar smacked three sixes and two fours en route to a 14-ball 31 that helped Rajasthan get close to 300. Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for Vidarbha, with figures of 4 for 39.
Vidarbha will play Maharashtra in the second semi-final in Vadodara on January 16.
Karun Nair Dhruv Shorey Vidarbha Rajasthan Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy

Vidarbha Innings
Player NameRB
DR Shorey
not out118131
YV Rathod
caught3949
KK Nair
not out12282
Extras(nb 1, w 12)
Total292(1 wkt; 43.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

