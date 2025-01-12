Nair, Shorey unbeaten centuries power Vidarbha into Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals

Vidarbha 292 for 1 (Nair 122*, Shorey 118*) beat Rajasthan 291 for 8 (Kartik 62, Garhwal 59, Thakur 4-39) by nine wickets

Vidarbha captain Nair notched up his fourth consecutive century and his fifth in the season and finished with an unbeaten 122. He tops the run charts this year with a whopping 664 runs , which is also his average as he has only been dismissed once in six innings.

Nair and Shorey shared an unbroken 200-run stand for the second wicket as Vidarbha gunned down their target in 43.3 overs. Shorey first shared a 92-run opening stand with Yash Rathod before Nair joined him at the crease.

The two then made short work of the chase, with Shorey hitting ten fours and three sixes to finish on 118* off 131 deliveries. Nair was more aggressive in his approach, taking just 82 balls for his 122, with 13 fours and five sixes.

After being put in to bat, Rajasthan started slow and had only managed 15 runs when opener Abhijeet Tomar fell to Nachiket Bhute in the seventh over. One over later, his opening partner Manav Suthar was sent packing by Yash Thakur

Mahipal Lomror and Deepak Hooda then stitched a 71-run stand before the two fell in the space of four overs. Shubham Garhwal and Kartik Sharma then added 82 runs for the fifth wicket before Thakur struck again, removing Garhwal for 59. Kartik then shared a 50-run stand with wicketkeeper Samarpit Joshi but the two fell in consecutive overs, with Rajasthan's score still under 250. Deepak Chahar smacked three sixes and two fours en route to a 14-ball 31 that helped Rajasthan get close to 300. Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for Vidarbha, with figures of 4 for 39.