Glamorgan 189 for 6 (Tribe 63*, Kellaway 53, Singh Dale 3-17) beat Gloucestershire 149 for 9 (Bancroft 52, Crane 4-20, Imad 3-23) by 40 runs

Half-centuries from 21-year-olds Ben Kellaway and Asa Tribe propelled Glamorgan to a 40-run Vitality Blast South Group win over Gloucestershire at Bristol, leaving the trophy holders without a victory in five matches.

The visitors posted 189 for six after winning the toss, Kellaway hitting a career-best 53 and Tribe a scintillating 63 not out off 28 balls, with five sixes and five fours. Ajeet Singh Dale claimed three for 17 from four overs.

In reply, Gloucestershire stumbled to 149 for nine, Cameron Bancroft making 52 and D'Arcy Short 34. Leg-spinner Mason Crane finished with a career-best four for 20 as the Welsh county secured a fourth group success.

Batting at number three, Kellaway found himself facing only the third ball of the game after Will Smale had been bowled by David Payne. It was 27 for two in the fourth over when Kiran Carlson miscued a pull shot off Singh Dale to be pouched at mid-wicket.

Kellaway had still moved to 34 by the time the six-over powerplay ended with his side 48 for two. Colin Ingram increased the scoring rate with a straight six off Short's first delivery and claimed another maximum by smacking Tom Smith over long-off.

A pulled six took Kellaway to his maiden T20 fifty off 30 balls, with nine fours, but he fell in the next over advancing down the pitch to off-spinner Ollie Price to present wicketkeeper Bancroft with a simple stumping and Ingram went for 38, taken at fine-leg off Singh Dale.

Chris Cooke and Dan Douthwaite fell cheaply, the former superbly caught one-handed by Price at long-on. But Tribe ensured Glamorgan of a competitive total with a late blitz that saw 22 come off the 19th over, bowled by Smith and a further 19 off the last, sent down by Payne.

Glamorgan opted to take pace off the ball as early as the second over of Gloucestershire's reply, delivered by left-arm spinner Imad Wasim . Bancroft got the scoreboard ticking with a four and a six off the first two balls of the third over, bowled by Timm van der Gugten.

Miles Hammond fell for a ten-ball duck, sweeping a catch to deep mid-wicket off Imad, and by the end of the powerplay Gloucestershire were anchored on 30 for one. Bancroft and Short put together a stand of 63 without ever cutting loose and when Short top-edged a sweep off Crane to be caught at short fine leg the hosts were 76 for two in the 12th over.

Price fell lbw to a full delivery from Crane and Jack Taylor was caught at fine leg by Ingram off Ned Leonard before Ben Charlesworth suffered a second successive first ball duck when driving a catch to long-off to give Crane his third wicket.