Matches (21)
MLC (3)
WTC (1)
TNPL (3)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)

Gloucs vs Glamorgan, South Group at Bristol, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

South Group, Bristol, June 15, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
PrevNext
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
GLO Win & Bat
GLA Win & Bat
GLO Win & Bowl
GLA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
North Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
South Group
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
5
GlamorganGlamorgan
532012
9
GloucestershireGloucestershire
40400
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:39
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
County Ground, Bristol
Series
Season2025
Match days15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR76124
LAN64216
LEI53212
DUR53212
BEARS63312
WOR5238
NOT6248
YOR6248
DER6154
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM55020
HAM53114
SUS53114
SUR53212
GLA53212
KEN52210
MID6138
ESS6052
GLO4040
Full Table