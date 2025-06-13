Matches (17)
WTC (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
Vitality Blast Men (6)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
NL Women vs USA Women (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
MLC (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Northants vs Durham, North Group at Northampton, Vitality Blast Men, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
North Group (D/N), Northampton, June 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
What will be the toss result?
NOR Win & Bat
DUR Win & Bat
NOR Win & Bowl
DUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
North Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
|1
Northamptonshire
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24
|6
Durham
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
South Group
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northants
W
W
W
W
W
Durham
L
W
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:14
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Northants won by 6 wickets (with 5 balls remaining)
14-Jul-2024
Northants won by 5 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
07-Jul-2024
Durham won by 4 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
06-Jun-2023
Durham won by 10 wickets (with 40 balls remaining)
26-May-2023
Northants won by 4 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
05-Jun-2022
Match details
|County Ground, Northampton
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|13 June 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Men News
Sanderson makes it six straight wins for Steelbacks
His three wickets in four balls extends tally in this year's competition to 17
Ollie Robinson half-century leads Durham to victory over Derbyshire Falcons
Robinson's T20 best helped his side amid impressive bowling from Allah Ghazanfar Fynn Hudson-Prentice
Malan stays on a roll as Yorkshire beat Notts
Jack White takes 4 for 33 on T20 debut as Joe Clarke's half-century goes in vain
Coles, McAndrew power Sussex to comfortable Hove win
Forceful batting followed by frugal five-wicket haul in 78-run win over Glamorgan