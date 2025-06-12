Malan stays on a roll as Yorkshire beat Notts

Yorkshire 175 for 8 (Malan 58, Lyth 29) beat Notts Outlaws 166 for 9 (Clarke 50, White 4-33) by nine runs

Dawid Malan hit his third consecutive Vitality Blast half-century as Yorkshire, having lost their first three North Group matches, defeated Notts Outlaws by nine runs at Trent Bridge, seamer Jack White taking 4 for 33 on his T20 debut.

With Adam Lyth making 29 from 21 and Matt Revis 27 not out from 22, Malan's 58 from 29 balls helped Yorkshire post 175 for 8.

After Malan and Lyth had put on 83 in 45 balls for the first wicket they may have hoped for a few more with left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White (2 for 24 from four) and pace duo Dillon Pennington (2 for 29) and Daniel Sams (2 for 31) limiting the damage thereafter.

Yet the target still proved beyond the Outlaws in the face of a tidy performance across the board by Yorkshire's bowlers, led by 33-year-old former Northamptonshire man White, home skipper Joe Clarke making 50 and Freddie McCann 31 but no other batter passed 20.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Yorkshire had been 75 without loss in the opening powerplay, Lyth lofting Matt Montgomery and Sams for leg-side sixes before Malan did likewise to Pennington and Conor McKerr, the latter conceding 22 runs in his first over.

Pennington broke the partnership on 83 in the eighth when Lyth, reaching, was caught at cover, Malan departing in the next when he hammered a third six over backward square off McKerr but was caught and bowled off a leading edge next ball.

Three wickets in eight balls then tilted the balance towards Outlaws as James Wharton swiped Calvin Harrison straight to deep midwicket and Liam Patterson-White snaffled two in the same over - Harry Duke caught behind and Will Luxton on the midwicket boundary.

From 121 for 5, Revis and Will Sutherland added 35 but Sams collected a steepling return catch to remove his fellow Australian and had Jafar Chohan taken at extra cover, conceding just 11 in his last two overs. In between, Dom Bess - reprieved when given out caught behind off a pad - was caught at midwicket.

After losing Lyndon James (bowled) and Jack Haynes (caught cover) from consecutive Jack White deliveries in the opening over of their reply, Outlaws recovered to 67 for 2 from six. Clarke and McCann added 63 in 32 balls before the latter top-edged to cover for 31 off 18 trying to reverse-hit leg-spinner Chohan.

On track at 91 for 3 from 10, Outlaws suffered a major blow when Clarke, having just completed his fifty with a fifth four to go with two sixes off White and a third off Lyth, holed out to long-off off Bess, with Tom Moores (19 off 22) caught at long-on off White in the next over. Matt Montgomery perished in similar fashion off Will O'Rourke in a tight over that left the home side, six down, needing 55 from the last 30 balls.

Back-to-back sixes by Sams off Bess briefly raised home hopes but he fell when he drove the next ball straight back to the bowler, Chohan immediately snaring his second as Patterson-White picked out long-off.