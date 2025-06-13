Matches (18)
South Group (D/N), Taunton, June 12, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
229/5
Somerset FlagSomerset
(19.2/20 ov, T:230) 235/5

Somerset won by 5 wickets (with 4 balls remaining)

Dickson, Gregory outmuscle Middlesex to make it four from four

Hefty 229 not sufficient as Somerset pile through to five-wicket win

Lewis Gregory's unbeaten fifty got Somerset over the line, Somerset vs Middlesex, Men's T20 Blast, Taunton, June 12, 2025

Lewis Gregory's unbeaten fifty got Somerset over the line  •  Getty Images

Somerset 235 for 5 (Dickson 76, Gregory 58*) beat Middlesex 229 for 5 (Holden 87*, Geddes 69) by five wickets
Sean Dickson marked his return to Somerset's team with top score of 76 as they made it four wins from as many Vitality Blast group games with a five-wicket victory over Middlesex in a Taunton run-feast.
Middlesex ran up 229 for five - the highest ever Blast total by a visiting side at the Cooper Associates Ground - after losing the toss, Max Holden striking 87 not out off 47 balls and Ben Geddes a career-best 69 from 32 deliveries, including seven sixes.
In reply, Somerset reached 235 for five with four balls to spare, Dickson, back after a broken finger, hitting five sixes and six fours in his 38-ball knock and Lewis Gregory making a rapid 58 not out.
Middlesex were given a brisk start by Stephen Eskinazi and Kane Williamson, who posted 39 in less than four overs before Eskinazi was bowled by Riley Meredith attempting a scoop.
Williamson was visibly frustrated to fall for 28 off 17 balls, caught at deep square off fellow Kiwi Matt Henry to make it 58 for two in the sixth over.
From then on, the innings was all about Holden and Geddes, both of whom greeted left-arm spinner Lewis Goldsworthy with sixes in taking the total to 103 for two at the halfway stage.
Craig Overton had impressed in his opening three overs before Geddes struck him for a straight six into the River Town and pulled another maximum at the end of his stint.
Geddes went to a majestic 25-ball half-century, clearing the ropes for a sixth time, off Gregory, and then sent another ball into the river off Ben Green before Holden moved to an equally impressive half-century off 30 deliveries.
Their partnership ended when Geddes was caught at long-off, Meredith striking again with his next ball as Leus du Plooy was brilliantly caught at long-on by Overton. A pulled four by Holden off Gregory brought up the 200 in the 18th over and Jack Davies hit the 12th six of the innings in the final over.
Somerset lost Will Smeed to the fifth delivery of their innings, bowled by Noah Cornwell. Tom Kohler-Cadmore cleared the ropes three times before Tom Banton fell to Ryan Higgins to make it 41 for two in the fourth over.
Kohler-Cadmore quickly followed to Cornwell and it was 88 for four in the ninth over when Tom Abell slog-swept a boundary catch off Luke Hollman to depart for 24.
But Dickson was starting to blossom, producing a wide range of attacking shots in moving to a 24-ball fifty, reached with a reverse-swept six off Zafar Gohar. Gregory was caught off a Hollman no-ball as 18 came off the 13th over and the home side still had hope.
Dickson smashed Cornwell for a straight six and Gregory rode his luck further when dropped on the boundary by du Plooy off Gohar, hitting three sixes in the same over. After Dixon holed out to long-off, the Somerset skipper hit his fifth maximum to reach a 21-ball half-century.
Ben Green was dropped in the closing overs, du Plooy again the guilty fielder, before another Gregory six completed a remarkable victory.
Somerset Innings
Player NameRB
T Banton
caught129
WCF Smeed
bowled83
T Kohler-Cadmore
bowled219
TB Abell
caught2420
SR Dickson
caught7638
L Gregory
not out5823
BGF Green
not out2715
Extras(lb 3, nb 2, w 4)
Total235(5 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
NOR66024
LAN53212
LEI53212
WOR4228
NOT5238
DUR4228
YOR5238
BEARS5238
DER5050
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SOM44016
SUR53212
HAM43112
GLA53212
SUS43112
KEN52210
MID5136
GLO3030
ESS5050
Full Table