Turner, Windsor star as Durham win low-scoring scrap with Hampshire

Durham 104 for 5 (Windsor 36*) beat Hampshire 103 for 7 (Southby 25, Turner 3-17) by five wickets

Durham Women gave their slim chances of making the Vitality Blast Finals Day a timely boost with a bonus point win over Hampshire Hawks, with the five-wicket defeat ending the visitors' own chances of qualifying.

It was the host's bowlers who put them in charge at a sun-kissed Banks Homes Riverside with seamer Phoebe Turner taking three wickets in the 12th over to turn the game Durham's way before restricting the hosts to just 103 for 7 from their 20 overs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Hawks made a decent start in reaching 30 without the loss of a wicket off four overs, with Australia star Ellyse Perry looking dangerous. But when Perry was caught at cover by Katherine Fraser in Mady Villiers' first over for 23 off 16 balls it triggered a collapse that saw the Hawks lose five wickets for 28 runs as Durham blew away the southern outfit's middle order.

Turner was executioner in chief, removing skipper Georgia Adams for 4, opener Rhianna Southy for 25 and Naomi Dattani for 1 in a devastating over.

Turner was supported by the legspin of Katie Levik who finished with 1 for 11 off her four tight overs and Villiers who took for 2 for 23.

Only a seventh-wicket partnership of 35 saved the Hawks' blushes with Freya Davies' unbeaten 20 and 12 from Mary Taylor adding some much-needed gloss to a lethargic batting performance.

New Zealand legend Suzie Bates got Durham off to a flyer but they were pegged back in the third over when Daisy Gibb had Emma Marlow caught behind without scoring.

The battle of the Antipodean stars then proved a relishing prospect with Bates hitting Perry's first ball for a boundary before the Australian had the last laugh when the batter edged her sixth ball behind to leave Durham 35 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.

With Villiers brilliantly caught in the deep by Kemp off a Bex Tyson full toss for 14 the home side's nerves were kicking in and they only increased when Bess Heath was bowled by Adams for 1 to leave Durham 49 for 4.

It was left to skipper Hollie Armitage and Emily Windsor to steady the ship with three consecutive boundaries from Windsor off Adams' 12th over proving a crucial turning point in the run chase.