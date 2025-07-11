Matches (20)
GSL (4)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (11)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
MLC (1)
DUR Women vs HAM Women, 43rd Match at Chester-le-Street, Vitality Blast Women, Jul 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
43rd Match, Chester-le-Street, July 11, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
What will be the toss result?
DUR-W Win & Bat
HAM-W Win & Bat
DUR-W Win & Bowl
HAM-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DUR Women
L
W
L
W
NR
HAM Women
L
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:30
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|11 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast Women News
Alice Davidson-Richards stars with ball and bat as Surrey cement top spot
Her 3 for 11 keeps Warwickshire below par, then unbroken stand of 42 in 24 balls with Kalea Moore sees Surrey home
Lamb shepherds Lancashire to eight-wicket victory
Visitors made light work of hefty Hampshire target to boost hopes of reaching knock-outs
Wilson, Wellington combine for Somerset's first win
Esmae MacGegor takes 3 for 19 but Essex succumb in final over
Batters fire before rain-hit match is tied
Phoebe Franklin, Kira Chathli share unbroken stand of 72 off 35 before Lauren Winfield-Hill's quick 49