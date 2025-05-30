Matches (8)
IPL (2)
ENG-A vs IND-A (1)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
ENG vs WI (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Vitality Blast Men (2)

SOM Women vs SUR Women, 3rd Match at Taunton, Vitality Blast Women, May 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Taunton, May 30, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
PrevNext
Somerset Women FlagSomerset Women
Surrey Women FlagSurrey Women
Today, 1:30 PM
2h:34m
Summary
Bet
What will be the toss result?
SOM-W Win & Bat
SUR-W Win & Bat
SOM-W Win & Bowl
SUR-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Series
Season2025
Match days30 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question