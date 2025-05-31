Perrin's class, Harris' brutality blow Durham away

Bears 193 for 6 (Perrin 87, Harris 55, Bates 2-23) beat Durham 151 (Bates 65, Davis 3-27) by 42 runs

Laura Harris introduced herself to Edgbaston with an explosive 16-ball half-century as Warwickshire beat Durham by 42 runs in the women's Vitality Blast at Edgbaston.

Australian new signing Harris smashed 55 from 21 balls to support Davina Perrin 's classy 87 from 61 as the home side piled up 193 for 6.

Durham replied with 151 all out in 19 overs, their Blast campaign destined to start with defeat after their reply rapidly declined to 15 for 3. Suzie Bates (65) and Bess Heath (45) assured respectability for their side but Georgia Davis took 3 for 27 to seal Warwickshire's first win of the tournament following their opening-game tie with The Blaze at Trent Bridge.

After choosing to bat, Warwickshire were given an excellent platform by Perrin and Abi Freeborn. Restricted to just a single from the first over from Lauren Filer, they worked the ball around intelligently to add 70 from 57 balls.

Freeborn departed after Filer turned in her follow-through and threw down the stumps as the batter sought a single. It was excellent work from the bowler but she soon wished she hadn't bothered. Nineteen minutes later the new batter had 50.

Harris got off the mark with a straight six off Katie Levick, followed that with successive fours and then swung a Filer full toss over the long leg rope to thunder to 25 from eight balls. Her third six, smote straight off Levick, raised her half-century from 16.

Even after Harris was slickly stumped by Heath off Bates, there was little respite for Durham as Perrin took three fours and a six off a Mady Villiers over. A deserved century beckoned for Perrin but she spent much of the closing overs at the non-striker's end before, having hit 12 fours and two sixes, she fell to a stinging return catch by Bates in the final over.

Durham's reply started badly when Katherine Fraser edged the third ball, from Issy Wong, to wicketkeeper Freeborn. Wong struck again with her seventh ball when Hollie Armitage missed an attempted scoop off middle stump and was lbw. It was 15 for 3 after Mady Villiers drove Charis Pavely straight to extra cover.

There was no way back from there. Bates and Heath added 80 from 64 balls but the required rate hit 11 runs per over and Warwickshire captain Davis exploited the pressure with two wickets in four balls. Heath and Mia Rogers were bowled and stumped respectively after missing slogs.