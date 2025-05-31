Matches (7)
WAR Women vs DUR Women, 4th Match at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Women, May 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, Birmingham, May 31, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Warwickshire Women FlagWarwickshire Women
Durham Women FlagDurham Women
Today
11:00 AM

WAR Women chose to bat

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AJ Freeborn
4 M • 126 Runs • 42 Avg • 155.55 SR
D Perrin
4 M • 85 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 114.86 SR
MK Villiers
2 M • 31 Runs • 15.5 Avg • 129.16 SR
K Fraser
2 M • 29 Runs • 14.5 Avg • 120.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
C Pavely
4 M • 4 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 20.5 SR
MSL Taylor
4 M • 3 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 24 SR
KA Levick
2 M • 4 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 12 SR
MK Villiers
2 M • 4 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 12 SR
Playing XI
WAR-W
DUR-W
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossWarwickshire Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days31 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Gabi Brown
England
Surendiran Shanmugam
TV Umpire
England
David Millns
Match Referee
England
Simon Hinks
