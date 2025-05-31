Matches (7)
WAR Women vs DUR Women, 4th Match at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Women, May 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
4th Match, Birmingham, May 31, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Recent Performance
Last five matches
WAR Women
W
W
L
T
DUR Women
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WAR-W4 M • 126 Runs • 42 Avg • 155.55 SR
WAR-W4 M • 85 Runs • 28.33 Avg • 114.86 SR
DUR-W2 M • 31 Runs • 15.5 Avg • 129.16 SR
DUR-W2 M • 29 Runs • 14.5 Avg • 120.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WAR-W4 M • 4 Wkts • 6.29 Econ • 20.5 SR
WAR-W4 M • 3 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 24 SR
DUR-W2 M • 4 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 12 SR
DUR-W2 M • 4 Wkts • 6.88 Econ • 12 SR
Playing XI
WAR-W
DUR-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|-
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|Warwickshire Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|31 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
