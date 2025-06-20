Matches (16)
RESULT
31st Match, Birmingham, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Warwickshire Women FlagWarwickshire Women

#2

172/6
The Blaze Women FlagThe Blaze Women

#3

(20 ov, T:173) 147/8

WAR Women won by 25 runs

Report

Em Arlott leads Bears' takedown of The Blaze

Sterre Kalis fifty sets foundation for Birmingham side as The Blaze suffer first defeat of campaign

Emily Arlott of England catches a ball, 3rd Women's Metro Bank ODI, England vs West Indies, Taunton, June 07, 2025

England seamer Em Arlott took 3 for 33  •  Getty Images

Birmingham 172 for 6 (Kalis 52, K Bryce 4-21) beat The Blaze 147 for 8 (Beaumont 44, Arlott 3-33) by 25 runs
Warwickshire handed The Blaze their first defeat of the Women's Vitality Blast campaign, by 25 runs, in a clash of two of the competition's front-runners at Edgbaston.
Warwickshire's total of 172 for 6 was built upon strong contributions from their top three with Sterre Kalis hitting 54 (41 balls), Meg Austin 39 (30) and Davina Perrin 25 (18). Thereafter runs came less freely as Kathryn Bryce dismissed those three on the way to an excellent 4 for 21.
The Blaze replied with a scrappy 147 for 8. Tammy Beaumont hit 44 off 29 but the rest of the powerful batting line-up misfired against the home side's excellent and varied attack led by the pace of Em Arlott, with 3 for 33 and the spin of Millie Taylor (2 for 23).
Warwickshire chose to bat and were given a strong foundation by openers Austin and Perrin who added 59 in 40 balls. Both then fell to the Bryce sisters - stumped by Sarah off Kathryn. In each case it was excellent glovework by the wicketkeeper as Perrin was lured down the pitch and Bryce (S) did well to take a ball that bounced, and then Austin missed an attempted cut and lifted her back foot just momentarily but long enough for Bryce to pounce.
Kalis added another polished half-century to the one she lodged for Netherlands against USA in Utrecht eight days ago but the rest came and went fleetingly.
Laura Harris tried to slog-sweep from outside off stump and skied Kirstie Gordon to midwicket. Pavely, Warwickshire's match-winner two days earlier, lifted Grace Ballinger to long-on.
Kathryn Bryce returned to have Kalis caught at mid-off and Nat Wraith pouched at extra cover as Warwickshire came in with a decent but by no means daunting total on a good batting pitch.
The Blaze soon lost former Warwickshire batter, Marie Kelly, who pulled Issy Wong to deep square. Beaumont, who hit seven fours and a six, and Kathyn Bryce added 49 from 48 balls but then fell in successive overs, caught in the deep off Taylor and Georgia Davis respectively. When Heather Graham chipped Hannah Baker to midwicket, three wickets had fallen for 12 runs in 18 balls and the required rate had climbed above ten per over.
As the equation came down to 64 from the last five overs, the Blaze needed a huge over but it never came. Georgia Elwiss sought six over midwicket off England pace bowler Arlott but was well-caught by Perrin just inside the rope. Ella Claridge lifted Taylor straight and Perrin was under that one too as Warwickshire's diverse and disciplined attack extinguished the Blaze chase.
BLZ Women Innings
Player NameRB
M Kelly
caught109
TT Beaumont
caught4429
KE Bryce
caught1717
GA Elwiss
caught2324
H Graham
caught14
SJ Bryce
caught3220
EC Claridge
caught54
S Glenn
not out710
KL Gordon
bowled12
CM McCarthy
not out12
Extras(lb 4, nb 1, w 1)
Total147(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
SUR-W87129
WAR-W96228
BLZ-W85125
HAM-W84417
ESS-W83513
LAN-W83512
DUR-W8268
SOM-W7062
Full Table