WAR Women vs BLZ Women, 31st Match at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
31st Match, Birmingham, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Warwickshire Women • 172/6(20 overs)
54 (41)
4/21 (4)
39 (30)
1/36 (4)
The Blaze Women • 147/8(20 overs)
44 (29)
3/33 (4)
32 (20)
2/23 (4)
end of over 203 runs • 2 wickets
BLZ-W: 147/8CRR: 7.35
Cassidy McCarthy1 (2b)
Sarah Glenn7 (10b)
Em Arlott 4-0-33-3
Charis Pavely 4-0-31-0
19.6
1
Arlott to McCarthy, 1 run
19.5
•
Arlott to McCarthy, no run
19.4
W
Arlott to Gordon, OUT
Kirstie Gordon b Arlott 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 50
19.3
1
Arlott to Glenn, 1 run
19.2
1
Arlott to Gordon, 1 run
19.1
W
Arlott to Sarah Bryce, OUT
Sarah Bryce c Perrin b Arlott 32 (20b 3x4 0x6 30m) SR: 160
end of over 195 runs
BLZ-W: 144/6CRR: 7.57 • RRR: 29.00 • Need 29 from 6b
Sarah Bryce32 (19b 3x4)
Sarah Glenn6 (9b)
Charis Pavely 4-0-31-0
Issy Wong 3-0-19-1
18.6
1
Pavely to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
18.5
1
Pavely to Glenn, 1 run
18.4
1
Pavely to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
18.3
1
Pavely to Glenn, 1 run
18.2
•
Pavely to Glenn, no run
18.1
1
Pavely to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
end of over 1813 runs
BLZ-W: 139/6CRR: 7.72 • RRR: 17.00 • Need 34 from 12b
Sarah Bryce29 (16b 3x4)
Sarah Glenn4 (6b)
Issy Wong 3-0-19-1
Millie Taylor 4-0-23-2
17.6
3
Wong to Sarah Bryce, 3 runs
17.5
1
Wong to Glenn, 1 run
17.5
2nb
Wong to Sarah Bryce, (no ball) 1 run
17.4
1
Wong to Glenn, 1 run
17.3
4lb
Wong to Glenn, 4 leg byes
17.2
1
Wong to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
17.1
1
Wong to Glenn, 1 run
end of over 179 runs • 1 wicket
BLZ-W: 126/6CRR: 7.41 • RRR: 15.66 • Need 47 from 18b
Sarah Bryce24 (13b 3x4)
Sarah Glenn1 (2b)
Millie Taylor 4-0-23-2
Em Arlott 3-0-30-1
16.6
4
Taylor to Sarah Bryce, FOUR runs
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|Warwickshire Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|20 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Warwickshire Women 4, The Blaze Women 0
BLZ Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|10
|9
|caught
|44
|29
|caught
|17
|17
|caught
|23
|24
|caught
|1
|4
|caught
|32
|20
|caught
|5
|4
|not out
|7
|10
|bowled
|1
|2
|not out
|1
|2
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|147(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
