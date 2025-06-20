Matches (16)
ENG vs IND (1)
SL vs BAN (1)
MLC (2)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)
Vitality Blast Men (8)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series (1)
Vitality Blast Women (1)
TNPL (1)

WAR Women vs BLZ Women, 31st Match at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Women, Jun 20 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
31st Match, Birmingham, June 20, 2025, Vitality Blast Women
Warwickshire Women FlagWarwickshire Women

#2

172/6
The Blaze Women FlagThe Blaze Women

#3

(20 ov, T:173) 147/8

WAR Women won by 25 runs

Scorecard summary
Warwickshire Women 172/6(20 overs)
Sterre Kalis
54 (41)
Kathryn Bryce
4/21 (4)
Meg Austin
39 (30)
Grace Ballinger
1/36 (4)
The Blaze Women 147/8(20 overs)
Tammy Beaumont
44 (29)
Em Arlott
3/33 (4)
Sarah Bryce
32 (20)
Millie Taylor
2/23 (4)
end of over 203 runs • 2 wickets
BLZ-W: 147/8CRR: 7.35 
Cassidy McCarthy1 (2b)
Sarah Glenn7 (10b)
Em Arlott 4-0-33-3
Charis Pavely 4-0-31-0
19.6
1
Arlott to McCarthy, 1 run
19.5
Arlott to McCarthy, no run
19.4
W
Arlott to Gordon, OUT
Kirstie Gordon b Arlott 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 50
19.3
1
Arlott to Glenn, 1 run
19.2
1
Arlott to Gordon, 1 run
19.1
W
Arlott to Sarah Bryce, OUT
Sarah Bryce c Perrin b Arlott 32 (20b 3x4 0x6 30m) SR: 160
end of over 195 runs
BLZ-W: 144/6CRR: 7.57 RRR: 29.00 • Need 29 from 6b
Sarah Bryce32 (19b 3x4)
Sarah Glenn6 (9b)
Charis Pavely 4-0-31-0
Issy Wong 3-0-19-1
18.6
1
Pavely to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
18.5
1
Pavely to Glenn, 1 run
18.4
1
Pavely to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
18.3
1
Pavely to Glenn, 1 run
18.2
Pavely to Glenn, no run
18.1
1
Pavely to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
end of over 1813 runs
BLZ-W: 139/6CRR: 7.72 RRR: 17.00 • Need 34 from 12b
Sarah Bryce29 (16b 3x4)
Sarah Glenn4 (6b)
Issy Wong 3-0-19-1
Millie Taylor 4-0-23-2
17.6
3
Wong to Sarah Bryce, 3 runs
17.5
1
Wong to Glenn, 1 run
17.5
2nb
Wong to Sarah Bryce, (no ball) 1 run
17.4
1
Wong to Glenn, 1 run
17.3
4lb
Wong to Glenn, 4 leg byes
17.2
1
Wong to Sarah Bryce, 1 run
17.1
1
Wong to Glenn, 1 run
end of over 179 runs • 1 wicket
BLZ-W: 126/6CRR: 7.41 RRR: 15.66 • Need 47 from 18b
Sarah Bryce24 (13b 3x4)
Sarah Glenn1 (2b)
Millie Taylor 4-0-23-2
Em Arlott 3-0-30-1
16.6
4
Taylor to Sarah Bryce, FOUR runs
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossWarwickshire Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days20 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Anna Harris
England
Sue Redfern
Match Referee
England
Sarah Bartlett
PointsWarwickshire Women 4, The Blaze Women 0
BLZ Women Innings
Player NameRB
M Kelly
caught109
TT Beaumont
caught4429
KE Bryce
caught1717
GA Elwiss
caught2324
H Graham
caught14
SJ Bryce
caught3220
EC Claridge
caught54
S Glenn
not out710
KL Gordon
bowled12
CM McCarthy
not out12
Extras(lb 4, nb 1, w 1)
Total147(8 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast Women

TeamMWLPT
SUR-W87129
WAR-W96228
BLZ-W85125
HAM-W84417
ESS-W83513
LAN-W83512
DUR-W8268
SOM-W7062
Full Table