Fraser-McGurk, Sutherland handed debuts; West Indies bowl first

West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia
Record-breaking batter Jake Fraser-McGurk
and allrounder Will Sutherland
have been handed their ODI debuts at the SCG as Australia look to wrap up the series. Josh Hazlewood also returns having been added to the squad for this match.
Quick bowlers Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris have been rested after their debuts in Melbourne amid three matches in five days while Travis Head has been released
from this squad and the T20Is.
Fraser-McGurk, who hit a world-record 29-ball century earlier this season
, will open in place of Head with Matthew Short remaining in the middle order. Australia will have a very deep batting order with Sutherland penciled to come in at No. 9
West Indies, who opted to bowl first, also made two changes with Alzarri Joseph
and Kjorn Ottley
coming into the side in place of Hayden Walsh and Kavem Hodge.
"I don't think it [the pitch] is going to change too much," captain Shai Hope said. "It has some grass on it so hopefully we can exploit that. We need to learn from the mistakes that we made in the first game and make amends."
Steven Smith said he would likely have bowled first as well. "It's pretty dry and a few patches. Hopefully we can post a score."
Australia 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Marnus Labsuchagne, 6 Matthew Short, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Will Sutherland, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
West Indies 1 Justin Greaves, 2 Alick Athanaze, 3 Kjorn Ottley, 4 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 5 Keacy Carty, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Oshane Thomas