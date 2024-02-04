Matches (32)
IND v ENG (1)
NZ v SA (1)
SL v AFG (1)
ILT20 (3)
IND v ENG [A-Team] (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Plate (3)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA20 (2)
HK TRI (1)
Live
2nd ODI (D/N), Sydney, February 04, 2024, West Indies tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
(19.5/50 ov) 108/5
West Indies FlagWest Indies

West Indies chose to field.

Current RR: 5.44
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 21/2 (4.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:AUS 188
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Videos
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

Fraser-McGurk, Sutherland handed debuts; West Indies bowl first

West Indies have brought in Alzarri Joseph and Kjorn Ottley as they aim to level the series

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
04-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Will Sutherland and Jake Fraser-McGurk on ODI debut&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Will Sutherland and Jake Fraser-McGurk on ODI debut  •  Cricket Australia/Getty Images

West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia
Record-breaking batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and allrounder Will Sutherland have been handed their ODI debuts at the SCG as Australia look to wrap up the series. Josh Hazlewood also returns having been added to the squad for this match.
Quick bowlers Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris have been rested after their debuts in Melbourne amid three matches in five days while Travis Head has been released from this squad and the T20Is.
Fraser-McGurk, who hit a world-record 29-ball century earlier this season, will open in place of Head with Matthew Short remaining in the middle order. Australia will have a very deep batting order with Sutherland penciled to come in at No. 9
West Indies, who opted to bowl first, also made two changes with Alzarri Joseph and Kjorn Ottley coming into the side in place of Hayden Walsh and Kavem Hodge.
"I don't think it [the pitch] is going to change too much," captain Shai Hope said. "It has some grass on it so hopefully we can exploit that. We need to learn from the mistakes that we made in the first game and make amends."
Steven Smith said he would likely have bowled first as well. "It's pretty dry and a few patches. Hopefully we can post a score."
Australia 1 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Marnus Labsuchagne, 6 Matthew Short, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Will Sutherland, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
West Indies 1 Justin Greaves, 2 Alick Athanaze, 3 Kjorn Ottley, 4 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 5 Keacy Carty, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Alzarri Joseph, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Oshane Thomas
Jake Fraser-McGurkWill SutherlandKjorn OttleyWest IndiesAustraliaAustralia vs West IndiesWest Indies in Australia

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
WI 86.47%
AUSWI
100%50%100%AUS InningsWI Innings

Current Over 20 • AUS 108/5

Live Forecast: AUS 188
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
J Fraser-McGurk
caught105
JP Inglis
caught911
C Green
caught3341
SPD Smith
bowled510
M Labuschagne
caught2633
MW Short
not out69
AM Hardie
not out1212
Extras(nb 2, w 5)
Total108(5 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved