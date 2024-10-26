Jewel Andrew debuts as West Indies bowl; Nissanka back for Sri Lanka

Toss West Indies chose to bowl against Sri Lanka

West Indies won the toss and put Sri Lanka into bat in the third and final ODI in Pallekele. Sri Lanka hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, but this will be the first time they will be batting first on what is expected to be another spin-friendly surface.

Opener Pathum Nissanka 's return is one of two changes Sri Lanka have made, with seamer Dilshan Madushanka also back in the XI. Missing out are Nishan Madushka and Dunith Wellalage, which means Sri Lanka will be going with two frontline seamers for the first time this series.

"He impressed me a lot," skipper Charith Asalanka said of Madushka at the toss. "He didn't play as a debutant, he played as a mature player. I think he'll do a lot of things for the country."

West Indies meanwhile have made three changes with batters Evin Lewis and Jewel Andrew , and fast-bowler Matthew Forde coming into the side. Seventeen-year-old Andrew will be making his international debut, while Lewis is playing an ODI for the first time since July 2021. Making way are Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

It's a fresh pitch being used for today's game, with the square boundaries fairly even either side at 69 and 71 metres. Turn will be present but on the slower side, though the ball might slide on to the bat more once the weather cools in the evening. There is a chance of rain during the course of the game.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk) Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando