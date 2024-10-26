Matches (24)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
WCL 2 (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (1)
Match delayed by rain
3rd ODI (D/N), Pallekele, October 26, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(17.2/50 ov) 81/1
West Indies FlagWest Indies

West Indies chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 4.67
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 25/1 (5.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:SL 277
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Jewel Andrew debuts as West Indies bowl; Nissanka back for Sri Lanka

West Indies made three changes, with Matthew Forde coming in and Evin Lewis playing his first ODI since 2021

Madushka Balasuriya
26-Oct-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Pathum Nissanka came out of the blocks firing, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Dambulla, October 17, 2024

Pathum Nissanka was fit for the game after missing the first two ODIs  •  Getty Images

Toss West Indies chose to bowl against Sri Lanka
West Indies won the toss and put Sri Lanka into bat in the third and final ODI in Pallekele. Sri Lanka hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, but this will be the first time they will be batting first on what is expected to be another spin-friendly surface.
Opener Pathum Nissanka's return is one of two changes Sri Lanka have made, with seamer Dilshan Madushanka also back in the XI. Missing out are Nishan Madushka and Dunith Wellalage, which means Sri Lanka will be going with two frontline seamers for the first time this series.
"He impressed me a lot," skipper Charith Asalanka said of Madushka at the toss. "He didn't play as a debutant, he played as a mature player. I think he'll do a lot of things for the country."
West Indies meanwhile have made three changes with batters Evin Lewis and Jewel Andrew, and fast-bowler Matthew Forde coming into the side. Seventeen-year-old Andrew will be making his international debut, while Lewis is playing an ODI for the first time since July 2021. Making way are Alick Athanaze, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.
It's a fresh pitch being used for today's game, with the square boundaries fairly even either side at 69 and 71 metres. Turn will be present but on the slower side, though the ball might slide on to the bat more once the weather cools in the evening. There is a chance of rain during the course of the game.
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk) Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
West Indies XI: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (capt, wk), Keacy Carty, Jewel Andrew, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde
Sri LankaWest IndiesSri Lanka vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of Sri Lanka

Language
English
Win Probability
SL 55.34%
SLWI
100%50%100%SL InningsWI Innings

Current Over 18 • SL 81/1

Avishka Fernando c & b Chase 34 (50b 4x4 1x6) SR: 68
W
Live Forecast: SL 277
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
not out4453
WIA Fernando
caught3450
BKG Mendis
not out01
Extras(lb 2, w 1)
Total81(1 wkt; 17.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>