Matches (10)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
IND Women vs NZ Women (1)
BAN vs SA (1)
Australia 1-Day (3)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Kandy, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Oct 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Pallekele, October 26, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
T
W
W
W
W
West Indies
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 438 Runs • 62.57 Avg • 93.19 SR
8 M • 388 Runs • 48.5 Avg • 95.09 SR
WI10 M • 315 Runs • 39.38 Avg • 88.48 SR
WI10 M • 301 Runs • 33.44 Avg • 70.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 19 Wkts • 5.29 Econ • 18.26 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 39.44 SR
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.08 Econ • 31.37 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 27.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)
23-Oct-2024
Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets (with 31 balls remaining) (DLS method)
20-Oct-2024
Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets (with 34 balls remaining)
07-Jul-2023
West Indies won by 5 wickets (with 9 balls remaining)
14-Mar-2021
West Indies won by 5 wickets (with 2 balls remaining)
12-Mar-2021
Squad
SL
WI
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4786
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.30, Second Session 18.30-22.00
|Match days
|26 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
West Indies in Sri Lanka News
Drift, dip, turn and pace - Theekshana the spinner has it all
Despite these qualities, Sri Lanka are yet to fully realise his ODI potential
Hasaranga and Theekshana spin West Indies out and seal Sri Lanka series win
Rutherford and Motie put on a WI record ninth-wicket stand but it was in vain
Wet balls contribute to West Indies' defeat in Pallekele
Sri Lanka's bowlers made use of dry balls and a slow pitch, but West Indies had to bowl with slippery ones
Asalanka, Madushka help Sri Lanka take 1-0 lead
Their partnership provided the base as Sri Lanka comfortably chased down a DLS-adjusted target of 232 in Pallekele