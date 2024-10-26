Matches (10)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd ODI at Kandy, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Oct 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Pallekele, October 26, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KIC Asalanka
10 M • 438 Runs • 62.57 Avg • 93.19 SR
P Nissanka
8 M • 388 Runs • 48.5 Avg • 95.09 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 315 Runs • 39.38 Avg • 88.48 SR
KU Carty
10 M • 301 Runs • 33.44 Avg • 70.16 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 19 Wkts • 5.29 Econ • 18.26 SR
DN Wellalage
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 39.44 SR
G Motie
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.08 Econ • 31.37 SR
AS Joseph
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 27.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
WI
Player
Role
Charith Asalanka (c)
Batting Allrounder
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Nishan Madushka 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Janith Liyanage 
Batting Allrounder
Dilshan Madushanka 
Bowler
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Sadeera Samarawickrama 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohamed Shiraz 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Dunith Wellalage 
Bowler
Chamindu Wickramasinghe 
Batting Allrounder
Match details
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4786
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-18.00, Interval 18.00-18.30, Second Session 18.30-22.00
Match days26 October 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
West Indies in Sri Lanka News

Drift, dip, turn and pace - Theekshana the spinner has it all

Despite these qualities, Sri Lanka are yet to fully realise his ODI potential

Hasaranga and Theekshana spin West Indies out and seal Sri Lanka series win

Rutherford and Motie put on a WI record ninth-wicket stand but it was in vain

Wet balls contribute to West Indies' defeat in Pallekele

Sri Lanka's bowlers made use of dry balls and a slow pitch, but West Indies had to bowl with slippery ones

Asalanka, Madushka help Sri Lanka take 1-0 lead

Their partnership provided the base as Sri Lanka comfortably chased down a DLS-adjusted target of 232 in Pallekele

Wickramasinghe set for ODI debut against West Indies

Jeffrey Vandersay and Dilshan Madushanka come in for three-match series, while Chamika Karunaratne and Akila Dananjaya miss out

