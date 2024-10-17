Matches (7)
Live
3rd T20I (N), Dambulla, October 17, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(13/20 ov) 78/5
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

West Indies chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 6.00
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 29/3 (5.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:WI 141
WI bat in decider; SL remain unchanged

The visitors have beefed up their spin attack, bringing in left-arm spinning allrounder Fabian Allen into their XI in place of seam-bowling allrounder Shamar Springer

Andrew Fidel Fernando
17-Oct-2024 • 41 mins ago
Dunith Wellalage is congratulated by his team-mates for dismissing Roston Chase, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Dambulla, October 15, 2024

Sri Lanka went with the same XI that cruised to victory in the second T20I  •  Associated Press

Toss West Indies chose to bat vs Sri Lanka
West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bat first on a Dambulla track both teams expected to take substantial turn. Powell expected a total in the range of 145 or 150 to be about par. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said he would have batted first as well.
The visitors have beefed up their spin attack, bringing in left-arm spinning allrounder Fabian Allen into their XI in place of seam-bowling allrounder Shamar Springer. They have also brought back Shai Hope into the top order, relieving Andre Fletcher of his place, and of the gloves. Hope had played in the first of these three T20Is,
Pleased with their 73-run win on Tuesday, Sri Lanka have chosen to field the same XI, with three frontline spinners and the part-time offerings of Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis also on hand.
The series is tied 1-1, with West Indies having cruised to victory at the start of the 20th over in the first game.
West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Brandon King, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Rovman Powell (capt), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Shamar Joseph
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Kamindu Mendis, 5 Charith Asalanka (capt), 6 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 7 Wanindu Hasaranga, 8 Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Nuwan Thushara
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

