WI bat in decider; SL remain unchanged

Toss West Indies chose to bat vs Sri Lanka

West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bat first on a Dambulla track both teams expected to take substantial turn. Powell expected a total in the range of 145 or 150 to be about par. Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said he would have batted first as well.

The visitors have beefed up their spin attack, bringing in left-arm spinning allrounder Fabian Allen into their XI in place of seam-bowling allrounder Shamar Springer. They have also brought back Shai Hope into the top order, relieving Andre Fletcher of his place, and of the gloves. Hope had played in the first of these three T20Is,

Pleased with their 73-run win on Tuesday, Sri Lanka have chosen to field the same XI, with three frontline spinners and the part-time offerings of Asalanka and Kamindu Mendis also on hand.

The series is tied 1-1, with West Indies having cruised to victory at the start of the 20th over in the first game.

West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Brandon King, 3 Shai Hope (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Rovman Powell (capt), 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Shamar Joseph