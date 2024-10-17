Matches (9)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Dambulla, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Oct 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Dambulla, October 17, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
L
L
T
L
W
West Indies
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 340 Runs • 34 Avg • 128.78 SR
8 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 128.57 SR
WI7 M • 248 Runs • 49.6 Avg • 171.03 SR
9 M • 154 Runs • 51.33 Avg • 146.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 12.93 SR
5 M • 13 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 7.23 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 13.9 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 9.86 Econ • 12.6 SR
Squad
SL
WI
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2909
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|17 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
West Indies in Sri Lanka News
Debutant Wellalage, Asalanka stun West Indies as Sri Lanka draw level
Sri Lanka's spinners picked up nine wickets as West Indies bundled out for 89 in chase of 163
West Indies go 1-0 up after Lewis, King outshine Kamindu, Asalanka
The half-centuries from Kamindu and Asalanka ended up as mere footnotes in the game as WI won with five balls to spare
Evenly matched SL and WI look to make good on their T20I promise
Led by novice coaches, both teams have made encouraging progress in recent months, and will be keen to bring back the glory days
Bhanuka Rajapaksa back in Sri Lanka's T20I squad to face West Indies
Dasun Shanaka and Dilshan Madushanka were left out, while Dushmantha Chameera missed out due to injury