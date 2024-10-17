Matches (9)
New Zealand in India (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Spring Challenge (5)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 3rd T20I at Dambulla, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Oct 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Dambulla, October 17, 2024, West Indies tour of Sri Lanka
PrevNext
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
SL Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
SL Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BKG Mendis
10 M • 340 Runs • 34 Avg • 128.78 SR
P Nissanka
8 M • 252 Runs • 31.5 Avg • 128.57 SR
SD Hope
7 M • 248 Runs • 49.6 Avg • 171.03 SR
SE Rutherford
9 M • 154 Runs • 51.33 Avg • 146.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
9 M • 15 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 12.93 SR
N Thushara
5 M • 13 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 7.23 SR
AS Joseph
7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 13.9 SR
R Shepherd
7 M • 10 Wkts • 9.86 Econ • 12.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SL
WI
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2909
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days17 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
West Indies in Sri Lanka News

Debutant Wellalage, Asalanka stun West Indies as Sri Lanka draw level

Sri Lanka's spinners picked up nine wickets as West Indies bundled out for 89 in chase of 163

Debutant Wellalage, Asalanka stun West Indies as Sri Lanka draw level

West Indies go 1-0 up after Lewis, King outshine Kamindu, Asalanka

The half-centuries from Kamindu and Asalanka ended up as mere footnotes in the game as WI won with five balls to spare

West Indies go 1-0 up after Lewis, King outshine Kamindu, Asalanka

Evenly matched SL and WI look to make good on their T20I promise

Led by novice coaches, both teams have made encouraging progress in recent months, and will be keen to bring back the glory days

Evenly matched SL and WI look to make good on their T20I promise

Bhanuka Rajapaksa back in Sri Lanka's T20I squad to face West Indies

Dasun Shanaka and Dilshan Madushanka were left out, while Dushmantha Chameera missed out due to injury

Bhanuka Rajapaksa back in Sri Lanka's T20I squad to face West Indies

Jayasuriya takes charge: 'It's about confidence and trust, and a little bit of luck'

The same qualities that brought Jayasuriya criticism when he was a selector have contributed to his success when he was interim coach

Jayasuriya takes charge: 'It's about confidence and trust, and a little bit of luck'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question