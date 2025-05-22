Dunkley, Knight seal redemptive win as England outdo Matthews' brilliant 100*

England 147 for 2 (Dunkley 78*, Knight 43*) beat West Indies 146 for 7 (100*, Bell 2-29) by eight wickets

England turned the page on their T20 World Cup exit at the hands of West Indies with an eight-wicket victory in the opening match of their home series in Canterbury, despite a brilliant unbeaten century by Hayley Matthews.

Of West Indies' total of 146 for 7, their captain, Matthews, scored exactly 100 off 67 balls, leading an understrength batting line-up missing Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry after England had won the toss. Only two of her team-mates reached double figures, with Mandy Mangru's 17 from No.8 the next-best score.

In their first meeting since West Indies handed England a group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup in Dubai, Sophia Dunkley 's 78 not out gave her new-look side victory at the first time of asking under new head coach Charlotte Edwards and new captain Nat Sciver-Brunt. She was beautifully supported by former captain Heather Knight , who finished unbeaten on 43.

Matthews posed a test for bowlers Em Arlott , on debut, Issy Wong , attempting to cement her return to international cricket and Linsey Smith , acting as England's sole left-arm spinner in the absence of Sophie Ecclestone. They claimed one wicket each, Smith the most economical with 1 for 18 off four overs. It was established seamer Lauren Bell who was the pick of the England bowlers with 2 for 29.

Dunkley answers opening call

On the eve of the match, Edwards called for big runs and partnerships from her top five, and Dunkley and Knight responded with an unbroken third-wicket stand worth 91. Dunkley, opening in place of the dropped Maia Bouchier, joined Danni Wyatt-Hodge in reeling in the target in a opening stand of 50 in 5.2 overs. But Wyatt-Hodge perished when she was rapped on the pads by Zaida James and the ball ricocheted onto her stumps. That brought new captain Sciver-Brunt to the crease but she was caught behind off Afy Fletcher for a second-ball duck, and left looking rather bemused after a feathered edge on her slog-sweep was revealed on review.

Dunkley brought up her fifty off 34 balls with a cut through backward point off Fletcher. Put down on 62 by Aaliyah Alleyne, running in from long-on off Matthews' bowling, Dunkley forged on. Knight took charge in striking three fours in four balls during the final over of James's allocation and brought England to the brink of victory with another boundary off Cherry-Ann Fraser. Needing just one, Dunkley raised the win with a four as England won with 21 balls to spare.

England strike early

Matthews smoked Smith over the fence at deep square leg in the third over but, with the first ball of the next and after a change of ends, Bell drew a leading edge from Qiana Joseph and - with England hearts firmly in mouths - Smith strode back from point, sat under it and held on. Bell made it two wickets from three balls when James slashed at one outside off and was caught behind for a duck.

All the while Matthews was cruising with immaculate shot placement, her three consecutive fours off Charlie Dean sublime as she swept and drove either side of a pull in front of square that bounced awkwardly on Smith as she moved to her right and parried it over the rope.

Hayley Matthews starred with a brilliant unbeaten hundred • Getty Images

Matthews carries West Indies

By the end of the powerplay, West Indies were 37 for 2. England looked notably sharper in the field than during the previous encounter between these sides - when five dropped catches cost them dearly in Dubai - but it was a lack of awareness by debutante Realeanna Grimmond that led to her run-out. After Matthews struck Issy Wong's fourth delivery to mid-on and ran a single, Sciver-Brunt lobbed the ball to wicketkeeper Amy Jones over Grimmond, who had her back to the fielder in that moment and had no idea where the ball was as she turned for a second run, only for Jones to whip off the bails.

Matthews brought up her fifty off 38 balls and her side needed her more than ever when Sciver-Brunt took comfortable catches to remove Shabika Gajnabi and Alleyne off Wong and Arlott respectively. Wong fired the ball in to bowler Dean to run out Jannillea Glasgow to make it 87 for 6. Matthews survived on 73 when she sent a leading edge off Arlott towards point were Dean got her fingertips to it diving to her left.