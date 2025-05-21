Matches (9)
IPL (2)
County DIV1 (1)
County DIV2 (4)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
PSL (1)
ENG Women vs WI Women, 1st T20I at Canterbury, ENG-W vs WI-W, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Canterbury, May 21, 2025, West Indies Women tour of England
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
WI-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bowl
WI-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
W
W
L
L
L
WI Women
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 14:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 362 Runs • 45.25 Avg • 137.12 SR
ENG-W10 M • 276 Runs • 55.2 Avg • 123.76 SR
WI-W9 M • 302 Runs • 43.14 Avg • 125.31 SR
WI-W9 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 147.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 16.71 SR
ENG-W8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 21 SR
WI-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 12.7 SR
WI-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 20 SR
Squad
ENG-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2302
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|21 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
West Indies Women in England News
Lauren Filer set for return to action in West Indies warm-up fixture
Fast bowler provides experienced head in otherwise youthful ECB Development XI
The names in the frame as England women's new era begins
The squads for the West Indies series reflect a new importance for domestic form
'One of the girls again': Heather Knight on moving on from captaincy
After nine years at the helm, former England captain embraces new beginnings
Ecclestone out, Wong in as England Women name squads to face West Indies
Maia Bouchier misses out as batters Alice Davidson-Richards and Emma Lamb make returns