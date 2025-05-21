Matches (9)
ENG Women vs WI Women, 1st T20I at Canterbury, ENG-W vs WI-W, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Canterbury, May 21, 2025, West Indies Women tour of England
England Women FlagEngland Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
5:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 14:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DN Wyatt
10 M • 362 Runs • 45.25 Avg • 137.12 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 276 Runs • 55.2 Avg • 123.76 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 302 Runs • 43.14 Avg • 125.31 SR
Q Joseph
9 M • 285 Runs • 35.63 Avg • 147.66 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CE Dean
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 16.71 SR
S Glenn
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 21 SR
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 12.7 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Nat Sciver-Brunt (c)
Allrounder
Emily Arlott 
Bowler
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Top order Batter
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
Series
Season2025
Match numberWT20I no. 2302
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days21 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
