Mandhana replaces Harmanpreet as India captain and opts to bat against UAE

UAE opted to shore up their batting by getting in wicketkeeper-batter Priyanjali Jain in place of Lavanya Keny. They are coming on the back of a good show against Sri Lanka , running them close but eventually losing by 11 runs via the DLS method. Sixteen-year old left-arm fast bowler Mahika Gaur and 15-year old legspinner Vaishnave Mahesh picked up three-fors in that game.