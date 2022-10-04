Matches (4)
Asia Cup (1)
IND v SA (1)
Irani Trophy (1)
Shield (1)
RESULT
8th Match, Sylhet, October 04, 2022, Women's Asia Cup

IND Women won by 104 runs

Player Of The Match
75* (45)
jemimah-rodrigues
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Statistics
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Report

Mandhana replaces Harmanpreet as India captain and opts to bat against UAE

Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh have all been rested

S Sudarshanan
3 hrs ago
Smriti Mandhana lofts one inside out, England vs India, 1st women's ODI, Hove, September 18, 2022

Smriti Mandhana will be captaining India for only the eighth time in her career  •  Getty Images

Toss India Women chose to bat vs UAE Women
India captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat against United Arab Emirates in their Women's T20 Asia Cup clash at the Academy Ground, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Mandhana was standing in for Harmanpreet Kaur, who was rested alongside Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh, who bowled just two deliveries in the rain-affected match against Malaysia. Mandhana, who was rested yesterday, returned along with Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh.
UAE opted to shore up their batting by getting in wicketkeeper-batter Priyanjali Jain in place of Lavanya Keny. They are coming on the back of a good show against Sri Lanka, running them close but eventually losing by 11 runs via the DLS method. Sixteen-year old left-arm fast bowler Mahika Gaur and 15-year old legspinner Vaishnave Mahesh picked up three-fors in that game.
India are second on the Women's T20 Asia Cup points table - only net run rate separating them from the top-placed Pakistan - while UAE start the game placed fifth among the seven teams.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 S Meghana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 D Hemalatha, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kiran Navgire, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Deepti Sharma, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UAE: 1 Theertha Satish (wk), 2 Esha Oza, 3 Kavisha Egodage, 4 Natasha Cherriath, 5 Chaya Mughal (capt), 6 Priyanjali Jain, 7 Khushi Sharma, 8 Samaira Dharnidharka, 9 Mahika Gaur, 10 Vaishnave Mahesh, 11 Suraksha Kotte
United Arab Emirates WomenIndia WomenUnited Arab EmiratesIndiaIND Women vs UAE WomenWomen's Asia Cup

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Customize Your Page
Language
English
Hindi
UAE Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Theertha Satishrun out11
ER Ozacaught45
KKN Egodagenot out3054
NM Cherriathbowled03
Khushi Sharmacaught2950
Chaya Mughalnot out67
Extras(b 1, w 3)
Total74(4 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Asia Cup
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W33063.860
PAK-W22043.059
SL-W32140.373
BD-W21120.227
THI-W2020-2.980
UAE-W2020-3.710
MAL-W2020-4.584
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your California Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2022 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved