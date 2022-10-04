Mandhana replaces Harmanpreet as India captain and opts to bat against UAE
Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh have all been rested
Toss India Women chose to bat vs UAE Women
India captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat against United Arab Emirates in their Women's T20 Asia Cup clash at the Academy Ground, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.
Mandhana was standing in for Harmanpreet Kaur, who was rested alongside Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh, who bowled just two deliveries in the rain-affected match against Malaysia. Mandhana, who was rested yesterday, returned along with Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh.
UAE opted to shore up their batting by getting in wicketkeeper-batter Priyanjali Jain in place of Lavanya Keny. They are coming on the back of a good show against Sri Lanka, running them close but eventually losing by 11 runs via the DLS method. Sixteen-year old left-arm fast bowler Mahika Gaur and 15-year old legspinner Vaishnave Mahesh picked up three-fors in that game.
India are second on the Women's T20 Asia Cup points table - only net run rate separating them from the top-placed Pakistan - while UAE start the game placed fifth among the seven teams.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 S Meghana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 D Hemalatha, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kiran Navgire, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Deepti Sharma, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
UAE: 1 Theertha Satish (wk), 2 Esha Oza, 3 Kavisha Egodage, 4 Natasha Cherriath, 5 Chaya Mughal (capt), 6 Priyanjali Jain, 7 Khushi Sharma, 8 Samaira Dharnidharka, 9 Mahika Gaur, 10 Vaishnave Mahesh, 11 Suraksha Kotte
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo