Live
2nd Match, Group A (N), Dambulla, July 19, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
PrevNext

PAK Women chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 5.68
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 41/3 (8.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:PAK-W 116
Live
Report

Pakistan bat; Richa Ghosh back for India

Pakistan went in with a spin-heavy side on what Nida Dar termed a "pretty dry" surface

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Jul-2024 • 58 mins ago
1:41

Dar: 'My experience against India has always been the best'

Pakistan chose to bat vs India
Pakistan captain Nida Dar won the toss and decided to bat against India in their opening game of the 2024 Women's Asia Cup, in windy Dambulla.
Dar said at the toss that the surface looks "pretty dry". It's a used pitch, with Nepal beating UAE on it earlier in the day.
India made three changes to the side that last played against South Africa in Chennai. Richa Ghosh was back as a keeper after missing two games in the home series due to concussion. Renuka Singh and D Hemalatha also returned to the XI in place of Arundhati Reddy and Sajeevan Sajana. Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil were the three spinners with Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka the pace-bowling options.
Pakistan went with a spin-heavy side including Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu as frontliners, all-round spin options in Syeda Aroob Shah and Dar, while Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz are the fast bowlers.
India have won five out of the six games against Pakistan at the Asia Cup. Pakistan emerged victorious the last time, in Sylhet, in 2022.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Pakistan: Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (capt), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah
Pakistan Women vs India Women, Women's Asia Cup

Win Probability
IND-W 75.2%
PAK-WIND-W
100%50%100%PAK-W InningsIND-W Innings

Over 19 • PAK-W 108/9

Live Forecast: PAK-W 116
Powered by Smart Stats
PAK Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Gull Feroza
caught55
Muneeba Ali
caught1111
Sidra Amin
caught2535
Aliya Riaz
caught611
Nida Dar
caught811
Tuba Hassan
caught2219
Iram Javed
lbw01
Fatima Sana
not out2216
Syeda Aroob Shah
run out23
Nashra Sandhu
caught01
Sadia Iqbal
not out02
Extras(lb 3, nb 1, w 3)
Total108(9 wkts; 19 ovs)


Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPT
NEP-W1102
UAE-W1010
IND-W----
PAK-W----
Group B
TEAMMWLPT
BAN-W----
MAL-W----
SL-W----
THA-W----
Full Table