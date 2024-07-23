Matches (8)
MLC (2)
Asia Cup (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
TNPL (2)
Men's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
9th Match, Group A, Dambulla, July 23, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
United Arab Emirates Women FlagUnited Arab Emirates Women
103/8
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
(12/20 ov, T:104) 91/0

PAK Women need 13 runs in 48 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 7.58
 • Required RR: 1.62
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 45/0 (9.00)
forecasterWin Probability:PAK-W 99.88%UAE-W 0.12%
Unchanged Pakistan bowl, UAE bring in Kotte for Rajith

Pakistan remained unchanged while UAE strengthened their spin attack

Ekanth
23-Jul-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Sadia Iqbal rocked Nepal with two wickets in an over, Nepal vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup, Dambulla, July 21, 2024

Pakistan can go through to the semi-final with a win today  •  Asian Cricket Council

Toss Pakistan women chose to bowl vs United Arab Emirates women
An unchanged Pakistan side won the toss and chose to bowl in their must-win encounter against United Arab Emirates in the women's Asia Cup T20 tournament. Esha Oza, UAE's captain, also wanted to bowl but was happy to take what came their way.
UAE brought in Suraksha Kotte, the offspinner, in place of pacer Rithika Rajith.
Pakistan lost their opening game against India but beat Nepal by nine wickets. A win today will confirm their spot in the semi-finals while a loss would leave them relying on India to beat Nepal later this evening, and net run rate working out in their favour. UAE are out of the race having lost their first two games.
The game will be played on pitch No. 6 on a hot and humid afternoon in Dambulla. The pitch has less grass and Isobel Joyce said the pacers will have to hit it hard if they are to extract seam movement.
Pakistan: 1 Sidra Amin, 2 Gull Feroza, 3 Muneeba Ali (wk), 4 Nida Dar (capt), 5 Aliya Riaz, 6 Omaima Sohail, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Tuba Hassan, 9 Sadia Iqbal, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Syeda Aroob Shah
UAE: 1 Esha Oza (capt), 2 Theertha Satish (wk), 3 Rinitha Rajith, 4 Samaira Dharnidharka, 5 Kavisha Egodage, 6 Khushi Sharma, 7 Heena Hotchandani, 8 Vaishnave Mahesh, 9 Suraksha Kotte, 10 Lavanya Keny, 11 Indhuja Nandakumar
United Arab Emirates WomenPakistan WomenUnited Arab EmiratesPakistanUAE Women vs PAK WomenWomen's Asia Cup

Ekanth is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
PAK-W 99.88%
UAE-WPAK-W
100%50%100%UAE-W InningsPAK-W Innings

Over 12 • PAK-W 91/0

PAK-W needed 13 runs from 48 balls
PAK Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Gull Feroza
not out5650
Muneeba Ali
not out2722
Extras(b 4, w 4)
Total91(0 wkts; 12 ovs)
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W22043.386
PAK-W21120.409
NEP-W2112-0.819
UAE-W2020-2.870
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL-W22044.243
THA-W21120.098
BAN-W2112-0.024
MAL-W2020-4.150
Full Table