Unchanged Pakistan bowl, UAE bring in Kotte for Rajith

Toss Pakistan women chose to bowl vs United Arab Emirates women

An unchanged Pakistan side won the toss and chose to bowl in their must-win encounter against United Arab Emirates in the women's Asia Cup T20 tournament. Esha Oza, UAE's captain, also wanted to bowl but was happy to take what came their way.

UAE brought in Suraksha Kotte , the offspinner, in place of pacer Rithika Rajith.

Pakistan lost their opening game against India but beat Nepal by nine wickets. A win today will confirm their spot in the semi-finals while a loss would leave them relying on India to beat Nepal later this evening, and net run rate working out in their favour. UAE are out of the race having lost their first two games.

The game will be played on pitch No. 6 on a hot and humid afternoon in Dambulla. The pitch has less grass and Isobel Joyce said the pacers will have to hit it hard if they are to extract seam movement.

Pakistan: 1 Sidra Amin, 2 Gull Feroza, 3 Muneeba Ali (wk), 4 Nida Dar (capt), 5 Aliya Riaz, 6 Omaima Sohail, 7 Fatima Sana, 8 Tuba Hassan, 9 Sadia Iqbal, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 11 Syeda Aroob Shah