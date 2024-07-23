Matches (12)
MLC (2)
ENG v WI (1)
LPL (1)
Asia Cup (4)
TNPL (2)
BAN-A vs PAK-A (1)
WCL 2 (1)

PAK Women vs UAE Women, 9th Match, Group A at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Group A, Dambulla, July 23, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
PrevNext
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
United Arab Emirates Women FlagUnited Arab Emirates Women
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
PAK-W Win & Bat
UAE-W Win & Bat
PAK-W Win & Bowl
UAE-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sidra Amin
10 M • 230 Runs • 25.56 Avg • 97.45 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 206 Runs • 22.89 Avg • 110.75 SR
ER Oza
10 M • 312 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 113.86 SR
KKN Egodage
10 M • 198 Runs • 24.75 Avg • 73.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sadia Iqbal
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 19.08 SR
Nida Dar
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 18.2 SR
KKN Egodage
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 16.16 SR
H Hotchandani
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 15.58 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
PAK-W
UAE-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Nida Dar (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Aliya Riaz 
Allrounder
Diana Baig 
Bowler
Fatima Sana 
Bowling Allrounder
Gull Feroza 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Iram Javed 
Middle order Batter
Muneeba Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najiha Alvi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nashra Sandhu 
Bowler
Omaima Sohail 
Top order Batter
Sadia Iqbal 
Bowler
Sidra Amin 
Opening Batter
Syeda Aroob Shah 
Allrounder
Tasmia Rubab 
Bowler
Tuba Hassan 
Bowler
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1966
Match days23 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Asia Cup News

Bowlers and Feroza-Muneeba thump Nepal to give Pakistan NRR-boosting win

The win has lifted Pakistan, who play UAE in their final game, to second spot in the group, while Nepal will have to beat India in their last game to stay in the semi-finals race

Bowlers and Feroza-Muneeba thump Nepal to give Pakistan NRR-boosting win

Stats - Ghosh breaks batting speed limits in India's first 200 in women's T20Is

Ghosh and Harmanpreet also combined to rewrite a number of Women's Asia Cup records

Stats - Ghosh breaks batting speed limits in India's first 200 in women's T20Is

India win big after racking up their highest T20I total

Fifties from Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh powered India to 201, and UAE barely got going in the chase

India win big after racking up their highest T20I total

Injured Shreyanka Patil out of Women's Asia Cup, India call up Tanuja Kanwar

Shreyanka has fractured the fourth finger on her left hand

Injured Shreyanka Patil out of Women's Asia Cup, India call up Tanuja Kanwar

Prabodhani, Gunaratne help Sri Lanka cruise past Bangladesh

Bangladesh were unable to bounce back after losing four wickets in the powerplay

Prabodhani, Gunaratne help Sri Lanka cruise past Bangladesh
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W22043.386
PAK-W21120.409
NEP-W2112-0.819
UAE-W2020-2.870
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
THA-W11021.100
SL-W11021.091
BAN-W1010-1.091
MAL-W1010-1.100
Full Table