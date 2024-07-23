Matches (12)
PAK Women vs UAE Women, 9th Match, Group A at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Group A, Dambulla, July 23, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PAK Women
L
L
L
L
W
UAE Women
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W10 M • 230 Runs • 25.56 Avg • 97.45 SR
PAK-W10 M • 206 Runs • 22.89 Avg • 110.75 SR
UAE-W10 M • 312 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 113.86 SR
UAE-W10 M • 198 Runs • 24.75 Avg • 73.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 19.08 SR
PAK-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.91 Econ • 18.2 SR
UAE-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 16.16 SR
UAE-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.13 Econ • 15.58 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
PAK-W
UAE-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1966
|Match days
|23 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
