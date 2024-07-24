Matches (11)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
TNPL (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
MLC (1)
Women's Asia Cup (1)
Live
12th Match, Group B (N), Dambulla, July 24, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
PrevNext
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
93/7
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
(9/20 ov, T:94) 67/0

SL Women need 27 runs in 66 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 7.44
 • Required RR: 2.45
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 44/0 (8.80)
forecasterWin Probability:SL-W 99.54%THA-W 0.46%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Unchanged Thailand bat first; SL make four changes

Sri Lanka are massive favourites to make the semi-finals against Thailand

Ashish Pant
24-Jul-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Chamari Athapaththu shapes up for a pull, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd women's T20I, Hambantota, June 26, 2024

Sri Lanka are expected to make the semis  •  SLC

Toss Thailand won the toss and chose to bat vs Sri Lanka
Thailand captain Thipatcha Putthawong called correctly and had no hesitations in electing to bat in the final group game of the women's Asia Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka.
Thailand are fielding an unchanged side from their previous encounter against Bangladesh. "A par score is what we are looking for," said the Thailand captain Putthawong. "We haven't made too many changes. Just focusing on the batting and focus on the partnerships."
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka made four changes to their side from their previous XI. Going back to the playing XI from their opening game against Bangladesh, they brought back Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari and Achini Kulasuriya in place of Shashini Gimhani, Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Ama Kanchana.
Chamari Athapaththu said that she wanted to bat as well but it is a "good opportunity to bowl first" and that she has a good experienced bowling line-up.
As things stand from Group B, Bangladesh are already through to the semi-final of the tournament with three wins in two games. Sri Lanka are in top spot with two wins out of two. A win will surely seal their spot in the final four, but even a relatively narrow loss will see them through.
Thailand are not yet out of the semi-final race but will need a big win to topple Sr Lanka out of the reckoning. Assuming a first innings total of 140, Thailand will need to win by 80 runs or 72 balls to spare in order to go past Sri Lanka's net run rate.
Sri Lanka brushed aside Bangladesh in their first game of the tournament by seven wickets before thrashing Malaysia by 144 runs on Monday. Thailand, on the other hand, won their opening game of the tournament against Malaysia by 22 runs but went down to Bangladesh by seven wickets.
Thailand: 1 Nattaya Boochatham, 2 Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk),3 Phannita Maya, 4 Chanida Sutthiruang, 5 Suwanan Khiaoto, 6 Thipatcha Putthawong (capt), 7 Onnicha Kamchomphu, 8 Rosenan Kanoh, 9 Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, 10 Suleeporn Laomi, 11 Sunida Chaturongrattana
Sri Lanka: 1 Vishmi Gunaratne, 2 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Hasini Perera, 5 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 6 Kavisha Dilhari, 7 Nilakshika Silva, 8 Inoshi Priyadharshani, 9 Udeshika Prabodhani, 10 Sugandika Kumari, 11 Achini Kulasuriya
Sri Lanka WomenThailand WomenTHA Women vs SL WomenWomen's Asia Cup

Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
SL-W 99.54%
THA-WSL-W
100%50%100%THA-W InningsSL-W Innings

Current Over 9 • SL-W 67/0

SL-W needed 27 runs from 66 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
SL Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RMVD Gunaratne
not out3027
AMCJK Athapaththu
not out3427
Extras(w 3)
Total67(0 wkts; 9 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W33063.615
PAK-W32141.102
NEP-W3122-2.042
UAE-W3030-2.780
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL-W22044.243
BAN-W32141.971
THA-W21120.098
MAL-W3030-4.667
Full Table