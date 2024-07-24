Unchanged Thailand bat first; SL make four changes

Toss Thailand won the toss and chose to bat vs Sri Lanka

Thailand captain Thipatcha Putthawong called correctly and had no hesitations in electing to bat in the final group game of the women's Asia Cup 2024 against Sri Lanka.

Thailand are fielding an unchanged side from their previous encounter against Bangladesh. "A par score is what we are looking for," said the Thailand captain Putthawong. "We haven't made too many changes. Just focusing on the batting and focus on the partnerships."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka made four changes to their side from their previous XI. Going back to the playing XI from their opening game against Bangladesh, they brought back Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari and Achini Kulasuriya in place of Shashini Gimhani, Sachini Nisansala, Kawya Kavindi, Ama Kanchana.

Chamari Athapaththu said that she wanted to bat as well but it is a "good opportunity to bowl first" and that she has a good experienced bowling line-up.

As things stand from Group B, Bangladesh are already through to the semi-final of the tournament with three wins in two games. Sri Lanka are in top spot with two wins out of two. A win will surely seal their spot in the final four, but even a relatively narrow loss will see them through.

Thailand are not yet out of the semi-final race but will need a big win to topple Sr Lanka out of the reckoning. Assuming a first innings total of 140, Thailand will need to win by 80 runs or 72 balls to spare in order to go past Sri Lanka's net run rate.

Thailand: 1 Nattaya Boochatham, 2 Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk),3 Phannita Maya, 4 Chanida Sutthiruang, 5 Suwanan Khiaoto, 6 Thipatcha Putthawong (capt), 7 Onnicha Kamchomphu, 8 Rosenan Kanoh, 9 Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, 10 Suleeporn Laomi, 11 Sunida Chaturongrattana