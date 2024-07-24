Matches (12)
SL Women vs THA Women, 12th Match, Group B at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Group B (N), Dambulla, July 24, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
10 M • 406 Runs • 50.75 Avg • 137.62 SR
RMVD Gunaratne
10 M • 289 Runs • 36.13 Avg • 103.58 SR
N Koncharoenkai
10 M • 162 Runs • 20.25 Avg • 86.17 SR
N Boochatham
10 M • 128 Runs • 12.8 Avg • 95.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AMCJK Athapaththu
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 13.58 SR
WK Dilhari
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 13.75 SR
T Putthawong
10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.24 Econ • 14.57 SR
C Sutthiruang
10 M • 12 Wkts • 3.78 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLAST 4 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1969
Match days24 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W22043.386
PAK-W21120.409
NEP-W2112-0.819
UAE-W2020-2.870
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL-W22044.243
THA-W21120.098
BAN-W2112-0.024
MAL-W2020-4.150
Full Table