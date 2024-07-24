Matches (12)
SL Women vs THA Women, 12th Match, Group B at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Group B (N), Dambulla, July 24, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SL Women
W
L
L
W
W
THA Women
W
W
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:38
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W10 M • 406 Runs • 50.75 Avg • 137.62 SR
SL-W10 M • 289 Runs • 36.13 Avg • 103.58 SR
THA-W10 M • 162 Runs • 20.25 Avg • 86.17 SR
THA-W10 M • 128 Runs • 12.8 Avg • 95.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SL-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 13.58 SR
SL-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.22 Econ • 13.75 SR
THA-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.24 Econ • 14.57 SR
THA-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 3.78 Econ • 18 SR
SQUAD
SL-W
THA-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1969
|Match days
|24 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
