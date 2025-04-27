Matches (9)
ESS Women vs WAR Women, 6th Match at Chelmsford, Women's One-Day Cup, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Chelmsford, April 27, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ESS Women
W
W
W
W
L
WAR Women
L
L
W
L
T
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|27 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
