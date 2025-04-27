Bouchier, McCaughan lay platform for Hampshire's first win

Hampshire 259 for 8 (McCaughan 64, Bouchier 61) beat Surrey 209 (Capsey 57, Smith 3-28) by 50 runs

Maia Bouchier put her Women's Ashes woes behind her to strike an attractive 61 to set Hampshire on their way to their first Metro Bank One-Day Cup women's competition victory.

England batter Bouchier only averaged 6.00 in the series defeat to Australia but was fluent in partnership with Ella McCaughan - who impressed with 64 as Hampshire reached 259 for 8.

Surrey faltered to 23 for 3 in reply, and although Alice Capsey made 57 and Alice Monaghan a brisk 40, Surrey begun their campaign with back-to-back defeats after falling 50 runs short. Lauren Bell claimed 2 for 43, but it was spinner Linsey Smith who strangled and then disarmed the batters with a sensational 3 for 28.

Both teams came into the match on the back of thrilling opening-round matches, with Hampshire dramatically securing a tie against Warwickshire and Surrey falling to a last-ball loss to Somerset.

Hampshire - who had chosen to bat first - built off the momentum of their Edgbaston heist with a full-blooded powerplay, Bouchier and McCaughan striking a breezy 57 runs in the first 10 overs.

The visitors' attack had been reduced in the third over when Phoebe Franklin was forced off the field after bowling 10 legal deliveries, one of which was beautifully swung over the ropes by Bouchier.

Bouchier had a spring in her step and a renewed punchiness to her batting. Her fifty came in 57 balls, with her milestone brought up with a confident skip and flowing drive through the covers. But she only scored 11 more runs before the 116-run partnership for the first wicket was ended by a sharp Alice Davidson-Richards bumper that was caught behind.

McCaughan has been a one to watch on the south coast for some time, having scored six fifties during the Southern Vipers era without truly finding consistency. Her 64 showed off her ability to mix being a top-order anchor while regularly finding the boundary. But she failed to kick on as she yorked herself and was stumped, as spin dominated after the halfway point.

Dani Gregory's introduction added control and brought pressure on the batters, while Capsey bowled Charli Knott an over after she'd dismissed McCaughan. Capsey ended with 2 for 22.

Gregory was rewarded for her miserliness by pinning Georgia Adams leg before as Hampshire's early dreams of 300 dissipated. Kalea Moore picked up two wickets, with Monaghan and a run out preventing Hampshire from totting up a huge total.

Rhianna Southby and Abi Norgrove reached the 20s, while Nancy Harman plundered some quick-fire runs, but 259 proved a strong second-half performance from Surrey's bowlers.

Hampshire's fast bowlers Bell and Freya Davies put the Surrey star-studded top-order in trouble before Smith came on to stifle things. Bell had Bryony Smith splicing to mid-on before bowling Sophia Dunkley with a stunning delivery that kissed the top of off. Davies had Danni Wyatt-Hodge caught at mid-off in a wicket maiden as Surrey languished.

Smith began with 13 dot balls before Davidson-Richards powered her for six, only for the left-armer to skid the ball into her pads to dismiss her three balls later.

Capsey showed restraint through the collapse and slowly rebuilt with Paige Scholfield but their 35 runs stand was broken when Scholfield ran herself out.

Monaghan entered to supercharge the match. The allrounder smashed 40 off 42 balls, including two sixes, while Capsey continued to occupy the crease.