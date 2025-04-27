Matches (9)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)

HAM Women vs SUR Women, 7th Match at Southampton, Women's One-Day Cup, Apr 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Southampton, April 27, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Hampshire Women FlagHampshire Women
Surrey Women FlagSurrey Women
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 02:23
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Series
Season2025
Match days27 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ECB Women's One-Day Cup

TeamMWLPT
LAN-W1104
DUR-W1104
SOM-W1104
WAR-W1002
HAM-W1002
BLZ-W1010
ESS-W1010
SUR-W1010
Full Table