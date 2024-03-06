Matches (4)
13th Match (N), Delhi, March 06, 2024, Women's Premier League
GG Women
(15.5/20 ov) 169/1
RCB Women

GG Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 10.67
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 57/1 (11.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:GG-W 208
Winless Giants bat first against RCB

The 16-year-old Shabnam Shakil makes her WPL debut for Giants

06-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Gujarat Giants chose to bat vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Despite under-par batting performances in the first leg of the WPL in Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants' captain Beth Mooney opted to set Royal Challengers Bangalore a target in Delhi. She called their decision "a little but rogue," after chasing proved the tonic in the first half of the tournament in Bengaluru but wanted her team to be "brave," as they go in search of their first win.
Giants fielded a fifth different XI in as many games with medium pacer Shabnam Shakil - making her WPL debut at 16 - replacing offspinner Tarannum Pathan in the attack. But there's minimal disruption in the batting line-up as they stuck to their opening combination of Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt, with Veda Krishnamurthy carded at No.4, as Harleen Deol remains out injured. Sneh Rana was also not in the XI.
RCB will play their first match away from home after a fairly successful time at the Chinnaswamy. They won three of their five matches including a hard-fought victory over UP Warriorz in their farewell match on Monday, and sit second on the table. While Smriti Mandhana would have preferred to bat first, she hoped the surface would stay good for batting through the evening. RCB have already won one match chasing against Giants this season - last Tuesday when they restricted GG to 107 for 7 and won with more than six overs to spare.
Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (capt/wk), 2 Laura Wolvaardt, 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Veda Krishnamurthy, 5 D Hemalatha, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Kathryn Bryce, 8 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Mannat Kashyap, 11 Shabnam Shakil
RCB: 1 S Meghana, 2 Smriti Mandhana, (capt) 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Richa Ghosh (wk), 5 Sophie Devine, 6 Sophie Molineux, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Ekta Bisht, 9 Simran Bahadur, 10 Asha Sobhana, 11 Renuka Singh
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

