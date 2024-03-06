Winless Giants bat first against RCB

Despite under-par batting performances in the first leg of the WPL in Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants' captain Beth Mooney opted to set Royal Challengers Bangalore a target in Delhi. She called their decision "a little but rogue," after chasing proved the tonic in the first half of the tournament in Bengaluru but wanted her team to be "brave," as they go in search of their first win.

RCB will play their first match away from home after a fairly successful time at the Chinnaswamy. They won three of their five matches including a hard-fought victory over UP Warriorz in their farewell match on Monday, and sit second on the table. While Smriti Mandhana would have preferred to bat first, she hoped the surface would stay good for batting through the evening. RCB have already won one match chasing against Giants this season - last Tuesday when they restricted GG to 107 for 7 and won with more than six overs to spare.