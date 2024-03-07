Mooney, Wolvaardt go rogue to right Giants' wrongs

The first team to opt to bat in WPL 2024, Giants put on an exhilarating display having previously struggled for runs in the season

"We are going a bit rogue. We are trying to be nice and brave, nice and positive, do something a little bit different and see if we can shake things up."

Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney at the toss in match no. 13 of WPL 2024 went where no captain had gone in the tournament. She elected to bat after winning the toss and in turn expected her team to be brave, positive and see if they could shake things up.

Easier said than done, especially when the team has suffered four deflating defeats and is the only one to not register on the points table. So, Mooney decided to walk the talk along with Laura Wolvaardt stitching a giant opening stand and setting the stage for Giants' 19-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore , their first of the season.

While Mooney's decision to bat might have raised eyebrows, it wasn't a completely left-field choice. In the first 11 games held in Bengaluru, there was visible assistance for the fast bowlers early on. Couple that with the fact that run-scoring became easier in the second half with the onset of dew, the captains had no hesitation to field after winning the toss. But that was not the case at least in the first game of the Delhi leg on Monday. Sent in to bat, Delhi Capitals got going straightaway scorching their way to 192 for 4, which proved a bridge too far to cross for Mumbai Indians.

Mooney and Wolvaardt had a template from last night, but erasing the powerplay demons from their minds was critical. Coming into this game, Giants' powerplay scores this season were 43 for 3, 29 for 1, 41 for 1, and 41 for 3. Their highest opening stand in the history of WPL was 41 and they were the only team to have never recorded a century stand in the tournament. For the next 13 overs, Mooney and Wolvaardt decided to right all of Giants' previous wrongs.

It was Wolvaardt who provided the initial impetus. When in full flow, there are few better timers of the cricket ball than the South African. Wednesday seemed to be one of those days. She had a steely determination on her face from the get-go as she pushed Sophie Devine through backward point for a couple of runs. Then came a whip between mid-on and midwicket that sped across the turf followed by a clip to the fine leg fence. Wolvaardt was in the zone.

At the other end, Mooney, whose four innings in the tournament had accounted for just 60 runs, began with a crisp cover-drive off Renuka Singh. When these two teams met earlier in the tournament in Bengaluru, Renuka had picked 2 for 14 off her four overs. In Delhi, she had already leaked 12 off her first. With the seamers going for plenty, Smriti Mandhana turned to spin in the third over, but the openers were in no mood to stop. By the time the first six overs were done, Giants had raced to 59 for 0 - their highest powerplay score of the season and second-highest ever in the WPL.

There was more leather hunt in store for RCB once the powerplay ended. Georgia Wareham was creamed through covers by Wolvaardt, Mooney smashed Ekta Bisht for back-to-back fours, Asha Sobhana was taken for 11 in her opening over while Wolvaardt crunched Ellyse Perry for three successive fours also racing to her fifty off 32 balls and raising Giants' hundred in 9.3 overs. Mooney didn't take long to reach her half-century, getting to the milestone off 32 balls as well.

Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney put on their highest opening stand in Delhi • BCCI

There were two key features of the Mooney-Wolvaardt stand. How they worked the left-hand-right-hand combination to their advantage as was evidenced by the 11 wides the RCB bowlers bowled during the stand. And how much they relied on timing rather than brute force and picked the gaps to perfection playing risk-free cricket. The duo during their 140-run stand hit a total of 21 fours and no sixes. It was a tactic, Wolvaardt said that she had pre-planned going into the game.

"The outfield was really quick and obviously having the one short side, I just tried to place it, hit gaps. I knew that if I timed it well it would hopefully go into the boundary," she said after the game. "I didn't want to get too ahead of myself and get sucked into the short side of it too much early."

By the time Wolvaardt was run out for a 45-ball 76, she and Mooney had already crafted the second-highest partnership in the history of WPL. While Giants did lose a bit of steam in the end, Mooney managed to carry her bat finishing on an unbeaten 51-ball 85 and taking her team to the highest total of the tournament so far: 199 for 5. It was a monumental achievement for a side that had failed to breach the 150 mark even once.

"I am just happy to contribute. I have obviously been pretty disappointed with my output so far with the bat. It's been a tough tournament for Gujarat. My job as a leader is to try and lead from the front and contribute as much as possible," Mooney said after the game.

She also waxed lyrical about her opening partner Wolvaardt and how the focus of the stand was to play smart cricket and not get fixated on hitting sixes.

"She's one of the nicest people on the planet. She is really easy to talk to," Mooney said on Wolvaardt. "I have always been a big fan of how she goes about her cricket from afar obviously. I haven't played a lot of cricket with her before. Hopefully, I have helped her as much she has helped me, but I thought she was outstanding tonight and certainly set the tone for us."