Giants bring in Kashyap for Rana and bat in must-win game

Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy wasn't too fussed about the toss in what is their last game of the WPL 2024 group stage. They made two changes to the side that beat Delhi Capitals in a thrilling game last Friday, with Chamari Athapaththu coming in for Tahlia McGrath, who is unwell. Left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani also found a place in the XI, as she replaced left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana.