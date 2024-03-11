Matches (7)
Scotland in United Arab Emirates (1)
PSL 2024 (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
NZ v AUS (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Live
18th Match (N), Delhi, March 11, 2024, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
152/8
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
(9/20 ov, T:153) 45/5

UPW Women need 108 runs in 66 balls.

Current RR: 5.00
 • Required RR: 9.81
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 25/1 (5.00)
forecasterWin Probability:UPW-W 2.44%GG-W 97.56%
Report

Giants bring in Kashyap for Rana and bat in must-win game

UP Warriorz brought in Athapaththu and Sarvani for McGrath and Sultana

ESPNcricinfo staff
11-Mar-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Chamari Athapaththu has been brought back into the Warriorz side  •  BCCI

Chamari Athapaththu has been brought back into the Warriorz side  •  BCCI

Toss Gujarat Giants chose to bat vs UP Warriorz
Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney won the toss, and as has been the trend in the Delhi leg, elected to bat in what is a must-win game for her team against UP Warriorz.
"Been working for us, the last couple of games. Batting first seems to come to fruition for us," Mooney said of her decision at the toss.
Giants will be hoping to make a comeback after a heart-breaking loss against Mumbai Indians two days back. They made one change to their playing XI from that game, bringing in left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap in place of vice-captain Sneh Rana.
Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy wasn't too fussed about the toss in what is their last game of the WPL 2024 group stage. They made two changes to the side that beat Delhi Capitals in a thrilling game last Friday, with Chamari Athapaththu coming in for Tahlia McGrath, who is unwell. Left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani also found a place in the XI, as she replaced left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana.
Warriorz have never lost to Giants in the WPL, having won each of those games while chasing. The last time these two sides met was in the Bengaluru leg, where Grace Harris' 33-ball 60 helped Warriorz chase down a 143-target with 26 balls to spare.
A win in Delhi will take Warriorz ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore on the points table, while a loss for Giants will end their hopes of making it to the playoffs.
UP Warriorz: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Kiran Navgire, 3 Chamari Athapaththu, 4 Grace Harris, 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Shweta Sehrawat, 7 Poonam Khemnar, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Saima Thakor, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Anjali Sarvani
Gujarat Giants: 1 Laura Wolvaardt, 2 Beth Mooney (capt, wk), 3 Dayalan Hemalatha, 4 Phoebe Litchfield, 5 Ashleigh Gardner, 6 Bharti Fulmali, 7 Kathryn Bryce, 8 Tanuja Kanwar, 9 Meghna Singh, 10 Shabnam Shakil, 11 Mannat Kashyap
UP Warriorz Women, Gujarat Giants Women, Women's Premier League

UPW Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AJ Healy
caught43
KP Navgire
caught02
AMCJK Athapaththu
caught03
DB Sharma
not out2421
GM Harris
caught17
S Sehrawat
bowled89
PN Khemnar
not out79
Extras(b 1)
Total45(5 wkts; 9 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
DC-W752100.918
MI-W752100.343
RCB-W73460.027
UPW-W7346-0.365
GG-W6152-1.111
Full Table
