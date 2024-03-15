Unchanged RCB opt to bat; Bhatia back for Mumbai

Harmanpreet said she was "very confused" about her decision had she won the toss

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss for the Eliminator • BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bat in the eliminator of the 2024 WPL, against Mumbai Indians in Delhi.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana wanted runs on board upfront since it "might start keeping low in the second innings." They remain unchanged from the XI that played their last group game against Mumbai a couple of days back.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia , who missed Mumbai's previous game due to illness, has returned with Priyanka Bala sitting out. Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she was "very confused" but was leaning towards batting first too.

"We had nice runs on the board in the powerplay," Harmanpreet spoke of their last outing against RCB that Mumbai lost by seven wickets. "But we didn't continue after that. Our batting was good in patches. We have learned a lot from the previous game and hope we can do well.

The game will be played on pitch No. 3. The square boundaries measured 63m and 46m, and the fine-leg boundary was 50m.

All matches between these two sides in WPL have been won by the team that has chased. But in Delhi, teams batting first have won six of the nine times prior to this game.

Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 S Sajana, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Saika Ishaque