RCB hand de Klerk debut cap and field with Perry out due to illness

A Royal Challengers Bangalore side missing Ellyse Perry won the toss and opted to bowl in their WPL 2024 clash with Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Perry is out due to illness, meaning that South Africa's Nadine de Klerk will make her WPL debut. Delhi Capitals have replaced Annabel Sutherland with another Australian, Jess Jonassen , for this match.

Smriti Mandhana, the RCB captain, said her side would need to play their best to keep their undefeated record intact for this season. "I'm really pleased with the way the first two matches have gone but nothing to take lightly, this is a really good side and we have to keep things simple and keep working on the right things," she said at the toss.

Capitals, meanwhile, were on the losing end of a last-ball thriller to Mumbai in their first match of 2024, then defeated Warriorz by nine wickets. Their captain, Meg Lanning, said at the toss she would have chosen to field first also.

"That seems to be the trend in this tournament but I don't think it'll be too much different throughout the whole game," she said. "It looks like a reasonable track. We'll just have to adjust as we go. I thought we did a lot of things right [against Mumbai], we just couldn't quite get over the line. We gained some confidence out of the last performance but we come up against a really good team tonight so we need to be at our best.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Sophie Devine, 3 S Meghana, 4 Richa Ghosh (wk), 5 Nadine de Klerk, 6 Georgia Wareham, 7 Sophie Molineux, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Simran Bahadur, 10 Sobhana Asha, 11 Renuka Singh