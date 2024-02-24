UP Warriorz opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana said that "somewhere around 175-plus" would be a decent score batting first

Toss UP Warriorz chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Alyssa Healy called it right and UP Warriorz inserted Royal Challengers Bangalore to bat in the second match of WPL 2024 in Bengaluru. Healy relied on the stats that M Chinnaswamy Stadium favours chasing sides.

Warriorz handed WPL debuts to Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh and fast bowler Saima Thakor. Legspin allrounder Poonam Khemnar, who played for RCB last season, also made her first appearance for the Healy-led side. Apart from Healy, Warriorz chose Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone as their overseas players.

RCB picked Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham as their four overseas players. Smriti Mandhana, the captain, said that "somewhere around 175-plus" would be a decent score batting first.

The match will be played on the same strip as the opening match where Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in a last-ball finish.

RCB, who started the inaugural season with five losses, will look for a better start, especially as they are playing at home.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Sophie Devine, 3 S Meghana, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Sophie Molineux, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Sobhana Asha, 10 Simran Bahadur, 11 Renuka Singh