DC eye playoff spot as they opt to bowl against RCB

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final game of the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2025. If DC win tonight, they will confirm their place in the playoffs.

Smriti Mandhana wanted to bowl as well and hoped to get their "first win at home" this season. RCB made one change to the XI that lost against Gujarat Giants, with left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht replacing legspinner Prema Rawat.