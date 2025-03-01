DC eye playoff spot as they opt to bowl against RCB
Both teams made one change each: DC handed a debut to Shree Charani; RCB brought back Ekta Bisht for Prema Rawat
Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final game of the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2025. If DC win tonight, they will confirm their place in the playoffs.
DC handed a debut cap to young left-arm spinner Shree Charani, who plays for Andhra in domestic cricket. She replaced fast bowler Titas Sadhu. Lanning said they have good depth and the team "tried to switch off during the day as much as we could". Table-toppers DC played their last game just 24 hours prior, when they beat MI comfortably by nine wickets.
Smriti Mandhana wanted to bowl as well and hoped to get their "first win at home" this season. RCB made one change to the XI that lost against Gujarat Giants, with left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht replacing legspinner Prema Rawat.
RCB have lost all three of their home games in Bengaluru after kicking off this WPL with two wins. Currently, they are third on the points table with a better net run rate than UP Warriorz and Giants, who are also on four points each.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1 Smriti Mandhana (capt), 2 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Raghvi Bist, 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Kanika Ahuja, 7 Georgia Wareham, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Ekta Bisht, 11 Renuka Singh
Delhi Capitals: 1 Meg Lanning (capt), 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Annabel Sutherland, 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Jess Jonassen, 7 Sarah Bryce (wk), 8 Niki Prasad, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 Shikha Pandey, 11 Shree Charani
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo