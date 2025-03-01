Matches (11)
DC Women vs RCB Women, 14th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Mar 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Bengaluru, March 01, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC Women
W
L
W
L
W
RCB Women
W
W
L
T
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 318 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 160.6 SR
DC-W10 M • 292 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 117.74 SR
RCB-W10 M • 449 Runs • 74.83 Avg • 136.06 SR
RCB-W10 M • 268 Runs • 44.67 Avg • 145.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 18.5 SR
DC-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 17.45 SR
RCB-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.55 Econ • 18 SR
RCB-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.06 Econ • 21.33 SR
Squad
DC-W
RCB-W
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|-
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|01 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
