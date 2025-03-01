Matches (11)
DC Women vs RCB Women, 14th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Mar 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Bengaluru, March 01, 2025, Women's Premier League
Delhi Capitals Women FlagDelhi Capitals Women
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shafali Verma
10 M • 318 Runs • 31.8 Avg • 160.6 SR
MM Lanning
10 M • 292 Runs • 29.2 Avg • 117.74 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 449 Runs • 74.83 Avg • 136.06 SR
RM Ghosh
10 M • 268 Runs • 44.67 Avg • 145.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Pandey
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.3 Econ • 18.5 SR
JL Jonassen
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 17.45 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.55 Econ • 18 SR
Renuka Singh
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.06 Econ • 21.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC-W
RCB-W
Player
Role
Meg Lanning (c)
Top order Batter
Taniya Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Nandini Kashyap 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Minnu Mani 
Bowler
Shikha Pandey 
Allrounder
Niki Prasad 
Batter
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Titas Sadhu 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Shree Charani 
-
Sneha Deepthi 
Batter
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days01 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
MI-W43160.780
DC-W5326-0.223
RCB-W52340.155
UPW-W5234-0.124
GG-W5234-0.450
Full Table