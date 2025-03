Warriorz bowl in Lucknow, bring in Voll and Sultana

Warriorz, who are placed third on the table, made a couple of changes. They brought in Georgia Voll , who came in as a replacement player for Chamari Athapaththu after she left for national duty, to the XI immediately in place of the out-of-form Tahlia McGrath. They also left out Saima Thakor for the second time this season for left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana, who came into the WPL last year, ten years after last playing a match for India. Voll won the women's debutant of the year 2024 at the ESPNcricinfo Awards recently.