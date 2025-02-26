Matches (8)
Champions Trophy (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
ZIM vs CAN (1)
IML (1)
President's Trophy (4)
Live
11th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 26, 2025, Women's Premier League
PrevNext

MI Women chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 8.40
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 29/1 (5.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:UPW-W 166
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Mumbai Indians bring in Kalita for Sisodia and opt to bowl

UP Warriorz fielded an unchanged side, which means Chamari Athapaththu continues to warm the bench

Srinidhi Ramanujam
26-Feb-2025 • 52 mins ago
Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma at the toss, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Bengaluru, WPL, February 26, 2025

Both Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have won two games each  •  BCCI

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to chase against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru.
She said the fast bowlers would get some assistance early in the game and wanted them to "take advantage" of the conditions. Mumbai made one change to the side that beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Jintimani Kalita coming in for Parunika Sasodia to give an extra pace-bowling option. Kalita played ten games for Mumbai in the last WPL but got to bowl only in four match, where she picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.40.
Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma wanted to bowl first as well. They remained unchanged from the XI that clinched the Super Over thriller against RCB. Chamari Athapaththu continued to warm the bench.
Both team have won two games each so far, though Mumbai have played one game fewer than Warriorz' four.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 S Sajana, 8 G Kamalini, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Jintimani Kalita
UP Warriorz: 1 Kiran Navgire, 2 Vrinda Dinesh, 3 Deepti Sharma (capt), 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Shweta Sehrawat, 6 Grace Harris, 7 Uma Chetry (wk), 8 Chinelle Henry, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Kranti Goud
UP Warriorz WomenMumbai Indians WomenUPW Women vs MI WomenWomen's Premier League

Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
UPW-W 69.63%
UPW-WMI-W
100%50%100%UPW-W InningsMI-W Innings

Over 10 • UPW-W 84/2

Grace Harris c Ismail b Kerr 45 (26b 6x4 2x6) SR: 173.07
W
Live Forecast: UPW-W 171
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
UPW Women Innings
Player NameRB
KP Navgire
caught13
GM Harris
caught4526
D Vrinda
not out3329
DB Sharma
not out22
Extras(lb 2, w 1)
Total84(2 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
DC-W5326-0.223
RCB-W42240.619
MI-W32140.610
UPW-W42240.167
GG-W4132-0.974
Full Table