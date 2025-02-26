Mumbai Indians bring in Kalita for Sisodia and opt to bowl
UP Warriorz fielded an unchanged side, which means Chamari Athapaththu continues to warm the bench
Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs UP Warriorz
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to chase against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru.
She said the fast bowlers would get some assistance early in the game and wanted them to "take advantage" of the conditions. Mumbai made one change to the side that beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Jintimani Kalita coming in for Parunika Sasodia to give an extra pace-bowling option. Kalita played ten games for Mumbai in the last WPL but got to bowl only in four match, where she picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.40.
Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma wanted to bowl first as well. They remained unchanged from the XI that clinched the Super Over thriller against RCB. Chamari Athapaththu continued to warm the bench.
Both team have won two games each so far, though Mumbai have played one game fewer than Warriorz' four.
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 S Sajana, 8 G Kamalini, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Jintimani Kalita
UP Warriorz: 1 Kiran Navgire, 2 Vrinda Dinesh, 3 Deepti Sharma (capt), 4 Tahlia McGrath, 5 Shweta Sehrawat, 6 Grace Harris, 7 Uma Chetry (wk), 8 Chinelle Henry, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Saima Thakor, 11 Kranti Goud
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo